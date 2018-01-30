End of the F***ing World season 2: All you need to know

From Digital Spy

Warning: Contains spoilers for season one.

Channel 4 and Netflix's excellent dark comedy The End of the F***ing World may not have made much of an impact on Channel 4's streaming service All4, but looks set to hit a wider audience on Netflix.

Based on the comic book series by Charles Forsman, the series follows two teen outsiders James and Alyssa – played by rising British stars Alex Lawther (Black Mirror) and Jessica Barden (Penny Dreadful) – as they embark on a road trip to find Alyssa's father, with Alyssa unaware that James plans to kill her.

While a second season has yet to be confirmed, there is definitely scope for one, so we've rounded up what we know so far.

The End of the F***ing World season 2 release date: When's it coming?

Having started shooting in April 2017, the first season premiered on Channel 4 on October 24, 2017, with the whole season being released on All4 after the first episode aired. Should the show prove a hit globally on Netflix, there's a chance it'll be a similarly quick turnaround, meaning we could see it in later 2018 or early 2019.

The End of the F***ing World season 2 cast: Who's in it?

There wouldn't be a show without Lawther and Barden coming back as James and Alyssa, so season two will definitely feature them.

Away from the lead pairing, the most likely returning characters from the first season would be James's father Phil (Steve Oram), Alyssa's mum Gwen (Christine Bottomley) and Alyssa's sleazy stepfather Tony (Navin Chowdhry).

We imagine Gemma Whelan and Wunmi Mosaku would also be back as DC Eunice Noon and her partner DC Teri Donoghue, respectively, unless James and Alyssa have somehow managed to successfully avoid capture, despite being cornered at a beach in the season finale.

The End of the F***ing World season 2 plot: How does season 1 set it up?

During their road trip to find Alyssa's father (who turned out to be a worthless scrounger), James and Alyssa took a break in a house that they thought was unoccupied for a while.

Unfortunately, the owner came back to interrupt their fun and what's worse, he turned out to be a serial killer who attacked Alyssa, only for James to protect her by killing him. It was this murder that saw them on the run, and after Alyssa's father had told the police where they were, DC Noon caught up with them.

James confessed to everything and said that Alyssa had nothing to do with it, but Alyssa tried to stop him by knocking out DC Noon and running away with him. However, James hit Alyssa to stop her running away and as he made his escape across the beach, we heard a gunshot as it cut to black.

If The End of the F***ing World isn't getting a second season, it's safe to assume that he just got shot and died, but if Netflix and Channel 4 wanted to bring it back, it'd be easy to explain away that he just got wounded and captured.