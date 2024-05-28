End of an era: After over 40 years, Johnson to conclude county commissioner service

GAYLORD — When voters in District VII look over the ballot in the upcoming Aug. 6 primary they will not find the name of Douglas Johnson among the Republican candidates for county commissioner.

Johnson is currently the longest-serving county commissioner in Michigan, having first taken office in 1981 following his first win in the 1980 election, which saw Ronald Reagan capture the presidency. After nearly 44 years he has decided not to seek another term.

"It used to be a lot more fun and enjoyable. Now it's more like a struggle," Johnson said. "Politics has changed ever since Covid and it's a lot different now. I am also at the point in my life where I want to do some traveling. My wife (Sherry) and I are not getting any younger."

When Johnson joined the board in 1981, there were Democrats and Republicans on the panel. In fact, the then board chairman was a Democrat, Richard Yuill. Even though they were from different political parties, Johnson said Yuill became a mentor.

"Dick had been chairman of the board for a long time and I was a young punk. He kind of took me under his wing and I gained a lot of respect for him. He was informative and helpful and always encouraged me to do the right thing. He taught me it was OK to disagree but once the decision was made that meant the majority had decided and you needed to accept it whether you liked it or not," Johnson said.

"We worked well together and that is what Dick was all about. I have always strived to find common ground and do what is best for the people. That is something Dick taught me and I never forgot it," he added.

Now the county board is comprised entirely of Republicans.

"I think this has always been a conservative Republican area in Northern Michigan," said Johnson. It's like in Escanaba in the U.P. where I come from, that was traditionally a Democratic area. There are areas of the state that are Democratic and there are areas that are Republican."

"When it comes to local government such as the city councils and in townships, I don't think the Republican or Democratic tag is as important as it is on the national scene," he continued.

Reflecting on some of the significant milestones he has been involved in during his career, he points to the acquisition of the Alpine Center and the surrounding property from the state. In 1982, Otsego County purchased the 160 acres and six buildings for $1. Ironically, the Alpine Center is officially named after Yuill.

"There was some controversy over that and even my father wasn't in favor of it but I voted for it," Johnson recalled. "While the center is now too old it did house many county offices for over 40 years. More importantly the property around the center now contains the high school, the University Center, the health department and EMS. They all sit on land that the county didn't have to go out and purchase."

When Johnson joined the board, municipalities, community colleges and other municipal units like water departments were having trouble getting affordable property and casualty and liability insurance from commercial carriers. In response, the county joined a self-insurance pool that still exists today.

"Otsego County was the fourth member to join and there are over 400 now. This has been a very successful program. Unlike traditional insurance, the members own it so we actually get money back," Johnson said.

Otsego County Administrator Matt Barresi noted that Johnson provided a calming presence to county government.

“Chairman Johnson, or Doug, is what’s still great about the American form of government. He is the kind voice of calm in heated arguments and the guy that may not agree with your position, but will still be happy to have coffee with you after heavy debate. He has been a great mentor to me for almost 18 years and I suspect I will reach out for his wise counsel even after he leaves his seat in office," said Barresi.

Stephan Currie, executive director of the Michigan Association of Counties (MAC), said Johnson's departure marks the end of an era.

"Doug epitomizes the public servant model of someone who, year after year, simply wants to give back to his community. Along with being a voice of prudence and moderation in Otsego and within MAC itself, Doug has given even more of his time to board service for our workers’ comp fund. Whatever the ask has been when MAC has called, Doug Johnson has said, ‘Yes.’ For decades of such service, I’d say he’s earned some time to rest and relax with Sherry and his family," said Currie.

