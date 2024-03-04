To end his car wash membership, he was told he had to cancel his debit card. Now Take 5 is reimbursing him.

Take 5 Car Wash located at 1676 Arcadian Ave, Waukesha, as seen on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

To save some cash, Scott Olson thought to cancel his car wash membership with Take 5 in Waukesha.

He figured the process would be as easy as the Take 5 website suggests — just an online form or a quick chat at his preferred location.

Instead, Olson said employees at the Waukesha location told him they had no clue how to cancel his membership.

According to Olson, one manager said the issue could be that his membership began under previous ownership — when the location was still called Coast Car Wash — and suggested Olson cancel his debit card.

"Obviously I have a lot of other bills, stuff coming through [to that card]," Olson said. "That's the last thing I want to do."

Olson said he then tried canceling his membership through Take 5's website, which didn't recognize his account numbers. Two emails to the company's main customer service line also went unanswered.

After a month of frustration, Olson reached out to Public Investigator in February as a last effort.

Within a day of Public Investigator reaching out to Take 5, company spokesperson Taylor Blanchard responded and said the company was canceling Olson’s membership and reimbursing him for January and February's membership fees.

"We sincerely apologize to Mr. Olson about the trouble cancelling his membership at our Waukesha location," Blanchard said in an email.

Take 5 followed up with Olson via email the same day. The email, which Olson shared, said Take 5 will send him a check for $109.98.

Olson, who paid $54.99 per month for his two cars to have unlimited car washes, said he was surprised by the prompt response.

"Wow," he said. "Good job."

What was the holdup?

It's still unclear exactly what caused the delay with ending Olson's membership.

The Take 5 Waukesha location did not respond to the Public Investigator team's calls and voicemails. Blanchard, the company spokesperson, did not answer further questions about why Olson could not cancel his membership or whether the issue had happened with other people.

Olson said he first went to the 1676 Arcadian Ave. location in late January to try to cancel his membership, with no success. After he was also unsuccessful canceling his membership online, Olson sent two emails to the company on Feb. 5 and another on Feb. 6 but didn’t get a response, his emails showed.

At one point, a manager at the Waukesha location told him the issue could be because his membership was originally with Coast Car Wash, he said.

When Take 5 took over the Coast Car Wash location a few years ago, Olson said he got a new membership sticker. But the charges to his bank account still stated "Coast Car Wash" each month, according to screenshots of his charges.

Beth Klumb, the co-owner of Coast Car Wash, said she and her husband washed their hands of the business three years ago when they sold it to Take 5. They sold three locations, including the one in Waukesha, in 2021 she said.

"We don't get one penny any more from that," Klumb said. "All the accounts for Coast Car Wash are all closed out. There's not even a checking account open."

Are other people struggling to cancel their Take 5 car wash membership?

A few months ago, Jeremy Taylor said he also struggled to cancel his membership with Take 5 in West Allis.

He posted about his frustration on Facebook last November, writing that he contacted Take 5 "twice both in writing and by phone" with no success.

Taylor told Public Investigator that his membership also was initially with Coast Car Wash before the West Allis location was sold to Take 5, and that his charges were also still under the Coast Car Wash name.

Jeremy Taylor's Nov. 2, 2023 Facebook post about struggling to cancel is car wash membership with Take 5.

Taylor said he initially tried to end his membership last September at the 10901 W. Lapham St. location. A few weeks after his Facebook post, after several emails to corporate, he was able to cancel his membership, Taylor said.

He said he wasn't reimbursed by Take 5.

The state's Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said it hasn't received any complaints involving Take 5 in the past four years. Wisconsin residents who have a complaint about a business or people who have a complaint about a Wisconsin business can file a complaint with the agency online.

Olson is concerned that the same problem is still happening to other members, and wonders how local Take 5 employees will be able to help others in his shoes in the future.

When he first spoke to Public Investigator, Olson said he wasn't so sure his difficulty cancelling his membership would be a story worth investigating. He said his coworkers asked him if it could be a user error on his part, rather than a company error.

"They were like, 'Scott, did you try this? Did you try that?'" Olson said. "And I was like, 'Yes, I did.' So see, this is a story."

Gina Castro is a Public Investigator reporter. She can be reached at gcastro@gannett.com.

