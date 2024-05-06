‘If I end up with a bullet in my head, it was JP’: Mica Miller’s siblings describe her fears amid split from pastor husband

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two of Mica Miller’s siblings allege in court documents that their sister feared for her life amid divorce proceedings, according to documents filed in Horry County Probate Court and obtained by News13.

“Mica stated to me on many occasions, ‘If I end up with a bullet in my head, it was JP,'” Mica’s sister, Sierra Francis, said in an affidavit asking to be named the special administrator of Mica’s estate. “JP” refers to Mica’s husband, John-Paul Miller, a senior pastor at the Solid Rock Church in Market Common.

The body of Mica Miller, 30, was found on April 27 at Lumber River State Park in Robeson County, just two days after Sierra Francis’ affidavit indicates she had filed for divorce from her husband. An official cause of death has yet to be released, but Sheriff Burnis Wilkins told News13 in an email on Monday that he expects a report to be available on Tuesday.

Rumors have swirled since John-Paul announced at the end of a recent sermon that his wife had dealt with mental illness and taken her own life.

News13 reached out to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in North Carolina to ask about a cause of death and was referred to local law enforcement. The Robeson County Medical Examiner’s Office also has not responded to requests for information about their investigation.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Monday that Wilkins had a meeting scheduled with Miller’s family and that they would be releasing more detailed information “to substantiate the medical examiner findings tomorrow [Tuesday] evening.”

News13 learned on Monday that John-Paul no longer is a pastor at the Solid Rock Church. An email sent to the congregation on Sunday said he had been released from “all ministerial functions.”

The May 2 affidavits filed by Sierra Francis and Nathaniel Francis, allege a pattern of abuse and harassment toward Mica by her husband.

“I know my sister to have expressed the abuse and violence against her by her husband to others, including family members and members of the church congregation,” Sierra Francis’ affidavit said.

Sierra Francis said her sister told her that people were following her and indicated that her husband had hired people to follow her. The affidavit also alleges that John-Paul transferred assets, including the deed to their home, to one of his sons and moved his wife’s personal belongings from their home while she was undergoing treatment at a mental-health facility.

Sierra Francis said her sister was hopeful for her future after filing for divorce but still afraid.

“My sister also expressed to me that she was fearful that she would not make it to the divorce and that her life would be taken from her,” Sierra Francis wrote. “It is my belief that she told multiple people, including other family members.”

Nathaniel Francis said Mica expressed many of those same fears to him, according to his affidavit.

“Mica confided in me that John-Paul moved her belongings out of their marital residence … so that he could ‘keep an eye on her,’ Nathaniel said. “Following this, Mica then retained an attorney for the purposes of filing for divorce from her husband and joined a new church.”

Nathaniel Francis also said he had received communications from John-Paul in the past that indicated he “knew no reason for divorce, but wanted a separation and gave reasons why.”

Nathaniel Francis’ affidavit also references incidents on March 11 when Mica reported to Horry County Police that a tire on her car had been slashed early in the morning while she was at the Springmaid Pier. Later in the day, when she took her car to East Coast Honda to have the tire repaired, the report said mechanics found a GPS tracking device installed on her vehicle.

Nathaniel Francis said in his affidavit that Mica forwarded him an email from her husband in which he apologized for the “tires and causing damage to her vehicle.”

“Mr. Miller’s email to my sister continued to state that he was angry when Mica confided or ‘put her family before’ him and that made him want to hurt her. In his words,” the affidavit said. ‘When someone hurts me, I try to hurt them back rather than forgive’ and ‘instead of me forgiving you … I just attack and try to cause pain.'”

* * *

Dennis Bright is a Digital Producer at News13. He joined the team in May 2021. Dennis is a West Virginia native and a graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Follow Dennis on, Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.

