The end of the Blue Line battle? Why the IndyGo Statehouse fight was different this year

State Rep. Blake Johnson jokes that his six-month-old's first words might be "Blue Line."

Just weeks ago, there was no time for jokes.

On the way to daycare in the mornings, between committee meetings and floor votes at the Statehouse, over drinks in the evenings, Johnson was calling or pulling his Republican colleagues aside to try to convince them to oppose Senate Bill 52, which would have banned the use of dedicated bus lanes. Similar proposals came up in three previous sessions, but they never got a vote in the House roads committee. This year, it did.

"When we knew that the bill was going to be heard and there likely would be a vote," said Johnson, an Indianapolis Democrat, "I turned into hyperdrive."

IndyGo had always contended that such a ban would throw a serious wrench into their plans to build the Blue Line, the third bus-rapid-transit line running along Washington Street. This time, the stakes were as high as they could be: The project-cinching federal grant was due to materialize this fall, and a state ban would require a rethinking of the project and a new application to the federal government, meaning untold years of delay.

The partisan vote in the House roads committee was uncomfortable. Members gave quiet and reluctant "yes" votes as members of the public, overwhelmingly against them, sighed and wept.

Then suddenly, just before the bill was due for a floor vote, it was over. Without fanfare, Speaker Todd Huston released a statement saying he reached a compromise with the city of Indianapolis and IndyGo.

Why did it have to happen this way ― hours upon hours of emotional testimony, Indianapolis officials scrambling to defend a project 10 years in the making, roads committee members' discomfort on public display, all for a deal to get worked out behind closed doors at the 11th hour?

For the chair of that committee, Rep. Jim Pressel ― the Republican from Rolling Prairie who beat back the proposal year after year previously ― this was a way to close the books on the issue once and for all.

Every year since 2021, there's been a bill ― either authored by Indianapolis Sens. Aaron Freeman or Jack Sandlin, who died last year. There are negotiations behind the scenes between legislators and IndyGo. The bill dies, and the negotiations stop; the threat is over, so the parties retreat to their corners. Until the next session.

"I think you can only do so much of that," Pressel told IndyStar. So by pushing the parties to the cliff, there was no choice but to settle the debate.

"I wanted that negotiation to take place," he said. "This is serious, everybody needs to get to the table, figure this out. This just needs to happen."

And it did.

Why the Blue Line debate was different this year

In 2021, his first year as chair of the House roads committee, Pressel held a hearing for Indianapolis Sen. Aaron Freeman's first bill that threatened to derail the Blue Line. This bill would have barred IndyGo from building further bus rapid transit projects ― at that time, this affected the Purple Line, too ― if it didn't meet certain revenue requirements.

Back then, the fight in Marion County was brand new to Pressel. He didn't know much about the 2016 transit tax referendum, enabled by state law in 2014, in which 60% of Marion County voters approved an income tax hike to pay for expanded mass transit.

He knew enough to believe a ban was bad policy, he said: The voters put this on themselves, some people made real estate choices based on the mass transit plan, and the General Assembly shouldn't yank that away. Pressel killed the bill by not taking a vote on it in committee.

But both sides knew this year was do or die to settle the debate. The Blue Line project would break ground before the 2025 session. Freeman rounded up more Senate co-authors than in any previous year. Freeman said he got a promise from Huston, a Fishers Republican, that the House wouldn't discard the proposal like they had in the past.

Huston has maintained that he took up the issue because the General Assembly plans to discuss road funding in 2025, including a look at whether the state should re-acquire former state highways like Washington Street. There were some questions, Pressel said, on whether the existence of a dedicated transit line would hinder INDOT's ability to take over the road. (According to INDOT, this isn't a problem.)

Rep. Todd Huston, R-Fishers, begins session in the house chambers, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.

Political observers don't discount the impact of electoral politics. This session came off the heels of an expensive and contentious municipal election in which the General Assembly was at times a punching bag, and it comes amid a statewide election year. The long-simmering tension between the deep-red Statehouse and reliably blue Indianapolis felt intensified this year.

"Everything gets turned up, both at the municipal and state level," said Taylor Hughes, vice president of policy and strategy at the Indy Chamber, which not only advocated against the Blue Line bill but another bill to derail Indianapolis' downtown taxing district. "That's real and that's hard, and no one individual is responsible for that dynamic."

About 65 people ― Pressel remembers the number, and some of their stories ― came to testify in mid February, the vast majority opposed to Senate Bill 52, across all ages. Dozens skipped work to come back to the Statehouse a second time the following week, when the committee voted.

It was clear to anyone observing that committee members were not eager to vote in favor of advancing the bill. They complimented Rep. Johnson, sincerely, for his advocacy.

"You know about government: It’s painful sometimes," Rep. David Heine, R-Fort Wayne, told IndyStar. "And this was painful. I consider Rep. Johnson a friend."

Heine said he was ambivalent about the bill. He drove the Washington Street corridor several times to try to understand. As a former salesman, he felt empathy for the small business owners who worried about the impact of restricting left turns and requiring potential customers to have to U-turn just to make it to their doors. But he also thought, it would be nice to have better transportation along here for those who need it.

Ultimately, he said his decision to vote yes followed similar logic to Pressel's.

"I knew that we had to get those people that had the skin in the game, they needed to sit down and work something out," he said. "And thank God it worked out okay."

What is the mysterious compromise?

IndyGo is not ready to share details. Huston, in public appearances, has not strayed far from the wording of his original statement.

The agreement, he said, is to modify the Blue Line plans to keep "at least two lanes of traffic flow going both east and west, whenever possible." His focus this whole time, he said, has been not so much on an opposition to dedicated lanes but a desire to keep four lanes open to cars.

The IndyGo Route 8 bus drives down E. Washington St., Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Indianapolis. Following the fall of Senate Bill 52, which sought to prohibit the use of dedicated lanes for the upcoming Blue Line, IndyGo’s Route 8 is on track to be converted into the city’s newest rapid transit project. According to Carrie Black, Director of Communications at IndyGo, Route 8 is one of the city’s busiest routes and the conversion will not only allow for faster, more efficient travel but will also improve infrastructure including paving the roads, building new sidewalks and adding ADA curb ramps. In early March, the Federal Transit Administration recommended $141.9 million in funding for Blue Line project, which is one of 14 projects in 11 states the Transit Administration is recommending, at a grand total of about $4 billion.

IndyStar obtained a map negotiators referenced in coming up with the deal. The existing Blue Line plan already maintains at least two lanes of general purpose traffic in each direction along 70% of the route, according to the map. That's because most of Washington Street is just that wide.

That requirement is more challenging along the near west and near east sides. These areas, where the original plan was to maintain only one lane of regular traffic in each direction, comprise 30% of the route.

The compromise: IndyGo will tinker with those areas, with the exception of Irvington and the area on the near west side near the old Central State Hospital. In other words: the plan will not change in Irvington and Central State; but in the remaining few miles, IndyGo will find a way to make both sides happy.

That could include building one bi-directional dedicated transit lane down the middle, where the left-turn lane is now ― similar to what the Red Line does on College Avenue.

More: Why dedicated lanes was such a battle at the Indiana Statehouse

There isn't much room to fiddle with. To receive the federal grant IndyGo has been promised, the "majority" of the route needs to keep some kind of dedicated bus lane. Already, only about 60% of the original plan contains dedicated lanes.

It's not lost on anyone that the Federal Transit Administration formally recommended the Blue Line for the nearly $150 million grant award the Monday after the legislative session adjourned.

Does public input make a difference?

Often in a supermajority Statehouse, there's the sense that outcomes are predetermined before the final vote. Often, they are ― the game plan gets worked out in closed-door caucus sessions or inside the Speaker's office.

But this particular outcome remained a toss-up, to those watching, until those final-hour negotiations the day before the announcement. Freeman and a senior Indianapolis official were in meetings with the Speaker that day, but they declined to share what was said.

Democrats worked the issue as though they had to prepare for the worst-case scenario, in their minds. Johnson said his colleagues across the aisle listened earnestly, even after that House roads committee vote, and they told him they hoped for a resolution that didn't involve a floor vote.

"I do give a lot of credit to the majority for hearing us out to the very very end," Johnson said. "Politics is still a relationship business, even when the odds seem deeply stacked against you."

The overwhelming public response had impact, people on both sides contend. For Pressel, that committee meeting was emotional ― he took a pregnant pause before calling for that pivotal vote to, he said, regain his composure.

"People think that legislators are not listening because they’re not asking questions," he said. "That is so unfair."

A direct cause-and-effect line cannot be drawn. Huston did not respond to an IndyStar interview request, nor did Freeman. But the dynamic would likely have been different had the organized public response not been so consistent and loud, Hughes said.

Family friend and former Ind. St. Sen. Aaron Freeman speaks during a memorial for Sen. Jack Sandlin on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.

“The inertia and public engagement on stuff like this can be towards cynicism: It's really hard to impact anything, why would I vote, why would I go to the Statehouse, all of this is already decided," he said. "Which just makes it absolutely critical, to uplift examples like this where people came, people spoke, and it really did change."

Is the fight truly over? Advocates are holding their breath. But there would be little the state could do once the project gets under contract.

"The issue of getting rid of it, is done," Pressel said. "I'm confident it is done. I'm happy with where we ended up."

