Encinitas residents to vote on 1% sales tax increase this November

ENCINITAS, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — Encinitas voters will decide the fate of a proposed 1% sales tax increase this November.

City County voted 4-to-1 to place the measure on the ballot, with Councilmember Bruce Ehlers voting against the proposal.

“We just went up in debt and now your asking us to give you more money, that doesn’t make sense,” Scott Campbell said.

Local residents showed up to voice their varying opinions.

“There are so many needs in the city and tightening our belts is not the answer. If anybody has looked at that budget you cannot tighten it anymore,” said June Hansberger

The proposed increase would take Encinitas sales tax from 7.75 to 8.75% and be in place for 10 years. The city presented a list of cities already at that rate or considering an increase in the near future.

“Their mistakes are not your excuse for making the same mistakes,” Greg LaFave said.

Those against the hike voiced concerns over the already demanding cost of living and not knowing specifically what infrastructure projects the money would go toward.

“I think it will hurt our local businesses who are still recovering from the pandemic. It’ll add stress on them, cut their margins,” Jim O’Hara said.

While those in favor believe the extra funding is greatly needed, even if it costs them.

“What kind of damage will we see to our businesses from our from the flooding? What kind of accidents will we see to drivers and kids and old people for not maintaining our streets,” Judy Berlfein said.

The tax increase is projected to bring in an additional $15.4 million a year. An infrastructure task force identified roughly 200 million needed for critical projects.

The tax increase will need a majority, 50% plus one to pass in November. If the measure passes, an oversight committee would be created to oversee how the revenue is spent.

