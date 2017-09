Encarnacion homers as Indians beat Orioles to extend streak

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Nick Goody, right, is congratulated by catcher Roberto Perez after they defeated the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Edwin Encarnacion and the Cleveland Indians won their 16th straight game, extending the best streak in franchise history by beating the Baltimore Orioles 5-0 Friday night.

Encarnacion hit a three-run homer in the first inning into some trees next to Heritage Park, the team's hallowed area where past Cleveland stars and teams are immortalized.

Mike Clevinger (9-5) improved his chances to pitch in the postseason with six strong innings as AL Central leaders became just the third team in the expansion era — since 1961 — to win 16 straight in a season.

Cleveland's string is the longest in the majors since Oakland won 20 straight in 2002. The longest winning streak in major league history is 21 by the 1935 Chicago Cubs.

The 1916 New York Giants had a string of 26 wins and one tie.

Encarnacion hit his 34th home run, connecting off Wade Miley (8-12).

NATIONALS 11, PHILLIES 10

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael A. Taylor raced for an inside-the-park grand slam when center fielder Odubel Herrera misplayed his line drive, and Washington eliminated Philadelphia from postseason contention.

Herrera misread Taylor's hit off Jake Thompson (1-2) in the third inning, taking a few steps in before leaping as the ball soared over his head. Herrera chased it down on the warning track and threw to the infield, but shortstop J.P. Crawford missed up the third-base line with his relay, allowing Taylor to slide home safely.

Taylor set a career high with five RBIs and matched a personal best with four hits. Trea Turner homered and drove in three, and Max Scherzer (14-5) allowed four runs over six innings.

Washington has won five straight and reduced its magic number for winning the division to three. Philadelphia is the first team in the majors eliminated from playoff contention.

Herrera extended his hitting streak to 21 games, longest in the majors this year.

RED SOX 9, RAYS 3

BOSTON (AP) — Drew Pomeranz did not allow a hit until the fifth inning and gave up two runs over six and Mookie Betts hit a three-run homer for the Red Sox.

It was the third straight victory for the Red Sox, who lead the second-place New York Yankees by 4 1/2 games atop the AL East.

Pomeranz (15-5) struck out seven, allowed two hits and walked two en route to tying Chris Sale for the team lead in victories.

Jesus Sucre hit a two-run homer for the Rays, who have homered in a season franchise record 18 straight games.

Chris Archer (9-9) was roughed up for a season-high eight runs, six earned, and nine hits in three-plus innings.

Betts clanged his homer off Pesky's Pole in right field in the first inning.

BREWERS 2, CUBS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Braun hit his 300th homer and Jimmy Nelson combined with three relievers on a five-hitter as Milwaukee beat Chicago in the first regular-season Friday night game at Wrigley Field.

Milwaukee pulled within four games of Chicago for the NL Central lead.

Braun hit a two-run drive in the first inning against John Lackey. Nelson pitched four-hit ball over five innings before leaving with a sore right arm, and the Brewers opened the weekend series on a winning note after dropping four of five.

Nelson (12-6) struck out seven and walked two while winning his third straight start.

Corey Knebel worked the ninth for his 33rd save in 38 chances.

Lackey (11-11) settled down after Braun connected, holding the Brewers to two runs and four hits over seven innings. He struck out nine and walked two.

RANGERS 11, YANKEES 5

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Martin Perez won his seventh straight start after playoff-hopeful Texas rallied from an early four-run deficit and beat the AL wild card-leading Yankees.

Elvis Andrus had three hits, including the tiebreaking two-run single in the fifth that put the Rangers up 7-5.

Perez (12-10) became the first Rangers pitcher to win seven straight starts since Kenny Rogers set the club record in 2005 with eight in a row. The left-hander allowed five runs, only two earned, while giving up eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Nomar Mazara homered for Texas, which stayed within 2 1/2 games of Minnesota for the AL's second wild card.

Andrus, hitting .400 (28 of 70) over his last 16 games, also had two doubles.

Masahiro Tanaka (11-11) had won his last three starts.

TIGERS 5, BLUE JAYS 4

TORONTO (AP) — Third baseman Jeimer Candelario started Detroit's first triple play in 16 years, Nicholas Castellanos slugged his third career grand slam and the Tigers beat Toronto.