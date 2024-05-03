Encampment protest growing at UW Quad

More than 1,600 protesters have been arrested at pro-Palestinian protests across the country in the last two weeks. This week, the University of Washington joined in the movement, setting up an encampment.

“I think we’re all hoping that it stays peaceful,” says UW senior, Oviya.

The encampment has slowly grown each day. On Thursday afternoon, it sat at about 60 tents. About 150 people, though not all students, joined in.

“Our goal is to get our demands met,” says Rahama, a non-student protester.

One of the biggest demands from demonstrators is for the University of Washington to cut all ties with Boeing.

Boeing’s partnerships with school date back to 1917, with a $6,000 donation. In recent years, the aerospace giant has provided the University with millions in donations, research partnerships, and student scholarships.

Some years Boeing is the university’s largest endowment.

Protesters tell KIRO 7 they are unfazed by the school’s long-standing relationship.

“It has been done before and it can be done again,” says Oviya.

Her remarks, a nod to Portland State University. Last week PSU’s president opted to temporarily pause any incoming Boeing donations, after campus demonstrations.

But protestors in Seattle admit, UW has yet to respond to their demands, let alone meet them.

Some vowing to stay until that happens. “We’ll be here until our demands are met,” says Oviya.