‘Encampment cannot continue’: UChicago issues letter, asks community to avoid Main Quad

CHICAGO — The University of Chicago sent an alert Friday afternoon asking people to avoid the Main Quad due to “physical altercations.”

SkyCam9 over the scene showed hundreds of people at the Main Quad with what appeared to be pro-Palestine protesters and pro-Israel protesters.

The encampment began on Monday by pro-Palestine protesters. It’s one of several around the country at college campuses.

UChicago United for Palestine is demanding the following from the university, according to the organization.

Acknowledge genocide in Gaza.

Divest from the genocide in Gaza.

Disclose university investments in manufacturers of weapons.

WGN News obtained a letter sent from President Paul Alivisatos. In it, he states that the “encampment cannot continue.” Avilisatos claimed the encampment has “created systematic disruption of campus.”

“Dear Members of the University Community,

For more than four days, those encamped on the Main Quadrangle have expressed their views freely. I imagine there isn’t a person on campus who isn’t aware of their message. Yesterday, the provost and I met with them to better understand those views and seek a pathway forward. As I wrote on Monday, out of principle we provide the greatest leeway possible for free expression, even expression of viewpoints that some find deeply offensive, even in rare cases at the expense of some policy violations–for a time. But the encampment cannot continue.

The encampment has created systematic disruption of campus. Protesters are monopolizing areas of the Main Quad at the expense of other members of our community. Clear violations of policies have only increased. Our students have issued a torrent of reports of disrupted classroom learning. Other disruptions include repeated destruction of an approved installation of Israeli flags, shouting down speakers they disagree with, vandalism and graffiti on historic buildings, incorporating walkways into the encampment, and co-opting the University flagpole to fly the Palestinian flag.

What started as a modest encampment has grown each day. Fewer police are providing safety patrols in the neighborhoods because they are obliged to be present for the growing 24-hour unauthorized protest. Left to itself, there is no end in sight, and the disruptions will continue to mount. The encampment protesters have flouted our policies rather than working within them, despite UChicago being an institution that allows for many ways to express views.

On Monday, I stated that we would only intervene if what might have been an exercise of free expression blocks the learning or expression of others or substantially disrupts the functioning or safety of the University.

Without an agreement to end the encampment, we have reached that point.“

