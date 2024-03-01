EMS paramedics working out of apartments after being kicked out of stations in Travis County

If you call 911 due to a medical emergency, your ambulance will likely come from a fire or emergency medical services station.

But if you live in Bee Cave, Lakeway or Manor, there’s a chance your paramedics are working out of an apartment.

This has been happening for years as the cities outside of Austin grow.

Before this, these ambulances worked out of the local emergency services district fire station or at the local hospital for the area they were assigned to cover. As the population increased, the fire stations and hospitals needed more room to add other vehicles, said Selena Xie, president of the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services union. So the ambulances had to leave — and the makeshift workplaces present challenges that can impede medics’ ability to serve the public.

Angie Cornwall, an employee of Travis County EMS for 11 years, signed into work for her shift on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Lakeway, Manor, and Bee Cave do not have an ambulance station, so paramedics work from apartments. As a result, their jobs are made more challenging, and they may be exposed to danger if they witness a power outage.

“We would never have fire apparatuses or police apparatuses at apartment complexes,” Xie said. “It's just demoralizing because it just shows how much Travis County values its paramedics that they think it's OK to have them in apartment complexes, which are not buildings designed for EMS.”

Travis County has a contract with the city of Austin to use EMS in areas of the county that are not covered by an emergency services district, county spokesperson Hector Nieto said. In Travis County, there are 14 emergency services districts, each with its own governing board, that provide firefighting — and sometimes ambulance — services to that region of the county.

EMS Division Chief Eric Jakubauskas told the Statesman ambulances first started having to move into apartments in 2019.

He said an actual building meant to house an ambulance would be preferred, but because of the “explosive growth” in the area, EMS needed to relocate where its ambulances were housed to continue to provide coverage in those areas.

Beyond the strangeness of placing working medics next door to apartment residents, it can also cause efficiency issues that wouldn't happen if the medics were working out of a station.

One of those issues is access to backup generators. For medics, this is crucial, as ambulances carry equipment that runs on electricity and needs to be charged, such as their radios and defibrillators.

Marshall Frascone, an employee of Travis County, left, speaks with his colleague Jared Rodgers during a shift change on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Lakeway, Manor, and Bee Cave do not have ambulance stations, so paramedics work from apartments. As a result, their jobs are more challenging, and they may be exposed to danger if they witness a power outage.

But when working out of an apartment complex, the medics don’t get special access to a backup generator as they would at a fire station or other county building, Xie said.

Jakubauskas said this happened during Winter Storm Uri in 2021. When this happens, medics must park their ambulance near the closest ESD station or get them portable generators.

Additionally, working out of an apartment complex can slow down response times by up to two minutes, Xie said, because medics are not close to the ambulance and have to do simple things such as lock the doors and, in some cases, descend from apartments on the second floor.

In a job where every second counts, these slowdowns can make a difference, Xie said.

Ultimately, Xie doesn’t fault the fire stations, as she understands they are growing and need the space. For her, this is something the county commissioners need to address.

However, she said any time medics have been kicked out of a fire station, for which they are usually given a three-month notice, the county’s response is generally the same: “We don’t have any money.”

Officials will generally look to see if there’s a county building available, but so far that hasn’t panned out, Xie said.

“It's not (the ESDs’) fault that they need to add additional space,” Xie said. “It's just that Travis County needs to have contingency plans for that. And it's not good planning that we don't.”

Nieto, the county spokesperson, said in a written statement that, to find a permanent solution, all entities involved — the county, EMS, ESDs and local municipalities — need to come together to address the EMS needs and how they’ll be paid for.

“As Travis County continues to experience significant expansion, particularly in areas outside our urban cores, it is crucial that we collaborate among our 21 municipalities and towns to effectively meet the increasing demands of growth in our region and provide adequate resources for our first responders,” Nieto said. “We look forward to working together to address these challenges."

Lazaro Martinez talks with Angie Cornwall as he restocks supplies for Travis County EMS Manor Texas on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Lakeway, Manor, and Bee Cave do not have an ambulance station, so paramedics work from apartments. As a result, their jobs are made more challenging, and they may be exposed to danger if they witness a power outage.

Though he believes local officials are seeking a permanent solution for medics, Jakubauskas noted that the process to build a station can be long.

“We need to look forward to the future … to work out something to try to move forward,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin-Travis County EMS medics work out of apartments as population grows