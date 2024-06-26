Empty school bus is hit by a pickup truck, then crashes into a Marion Oaks house

This school bus crashed into a Marion Oaks home Wednesday morning, June 26, 2024.

A crash between a truck and an empty school bus on Wednesday resulted in a home being damaged. Here's what we know:

What time was the crash? 8:08 a.m.

Where was the crash? At Southwest 31st Avenue Road and Marion Oaks Trail.

What happened? Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, driven by a 25-year-old woman, was southbound on 31st Avenue Road approaching a stop sign at Marion Oaks Trail. The school bus was westbound on Marion Oaks Trail approaching 31st Avenue Road.

Troopers said the pickup failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection at the same time as the school bus. The truck hit the right side of the school bus. The bus traveled southwest and struck a residence in the 12900 block of Southwest 31st Avenue Road.

Was anyone in the home, and if so, were they injured? Yes, there were residents inside the home. Troopers said they were at the opposite end of the home and were not injured.

Anyone injured? Yes. Troopers said the pickup driver and the 63-year-old bus driver were both taken to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

Did anyone receive a ticket? Yes. FHP officials said the 25-year-old woman was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Were was the bus driving headed? Troopers said it was heading to pick up children. There were no children onboard when the crash happened.

