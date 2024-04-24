Empty mall interior at Hickory Hollow to be demolished ahead of finalized master plan

Demolition of Hickory Hollow Mall's interior is set to begin in the coming days, according to the Mayor's office, the first major step toward redevelopment of the property since the city purchased it in 2022 for $44 million.

The four anchor buildings on the mall site will remain intact. Meanwhile, the interior portion has sustained water damage, spokesperson Alex Apple said. Several master plans have called for the removal of the central mall area, he added.

A final master plan for the site is expected to be presented to the Planning Commission by late summer.

In Nashville: What's the plan for Hickory Hollow Mall?

Metro Nashville's plan for revitalizing Hickory Hollow Mall at one time included Vanderbilt University Medical Center as an anchor tenant for the property, much like the successful redevelopment of 100 Oaks shopping center near Berry Hill. A formal agreement with Vanderbilt as an anchor tenant never materialized.

A draft master plan presented during the summer of 2023 outlined intentions to build a transit center, housing, performing arts space, new retail and office space. A final master plan is still in the works and is expected to be presented later this year to the Planning Commission.

What stores were in the Hickory Hollow Mall?

The mall originally opened in 1978. Cain-Sloan, a department store, was the first tenant to open its doors. Caster Knott and Sears, Roebuck & Co were also anchor tenants at the time. A JC Penney store was added in the 1980's.

The mall experienced several transformations, including when it was renamed Global Mall at the Crossings and partially redeveloped into a mixed-use district with the addition of the Ford Ice Center. The interior portion of the mall has been mostly empty for several years.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville malls: Demolition set to begin for Old Hickory Mall