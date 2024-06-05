Empty East Grand Forks lot yields artifacts from town's first hotel and provides recollection of its history

Jun. 5—EAST GRAND FORKS — An empty lot in East Grand Forks has yielded some historical finds, including a spittoon for ladies — the first Tom Askjem has unearthed in his years of exploring the country's wells, cisterns and outhouse pits.

His investigation of the lot, the former location of one of the first hotels in town, is part of his years-long work unearthing artifacts. It's something he's been doing since his first dig on his family's farm near Buxton, North Dakota, when he was in the sixth grade.

Recent daily digs have him ready to take some time to rest, he said, but he's still at work.

"Things have been going great," he said.

Askjem's total yield from the East Grand Forks lot includes the glass lady's spittoon, two other spittoon bases, glasses, liquor and beer bottles, drugstore bottles, dinnerware, food bottles such as for pickling, and a coffee kettle.

The lot is across from Eastside Express. Though the space now sits empty, it used to be the site of the New Acme Hotel, built in July 1882. Askjem found it when looking over an old Sanborn fire insurance map and saw a small section in East Grand Forks. While many original building sites are now covered with parking lots or new businesses, the hotel lot was vacant, making it an opportune place to dig, Askjem said.

The lot is owned by Sacred Heart Church, whose administration was interested in his plans. He gave them the rundown on how his process worked and received permission to dig.

"They were absolutely great about all of it," he said.

The artifacts he's found show glimpses into the hotel's past. Some pieces of the spittoons were missing, which Askjem said indicates the pit might have been partially cleaned out before. Different pharmaceutical bottles date back to the turn of the 20th century. The brick-lined outhouse pit was smaller than he anticipated, considering the hotel's size.

He was able to learn more about the hotel from the Polk County Journal, Griggs Courier, Williston Graphic and a "City of East Grand Forks 1901" promotional book. New Acme was constructed by Peter Gilley, and was supposedly full for most of its history. It featured a saloon, restaurant and barn, the latter of which was destroyed in a tornado in June 1887. Askjem found a few stories from the hotel, such as a robbery that occurred in the saloon in 1893 and a hotel guest's coat being stolen by a man who then wore it to the saloon in 1885. The hotel was destroyed by fire in September 1902.

"Everything was lit with fire, heated with fire," Askjem said. "These hotels and saloons ... it was common that a fire broke out at some point. They burned down, sometimes the entire main street burned down back in the day."

Askjem dug in five spots at the hotel's lot, including the well, either a trash pit or refilled outhouse pit, and the brick-lined outhouse pit. One of the other spots had a sort of insulation foam 4 feet down, suggesting it might have been part of a warehouse from after the hotel's time, he said. When starting a dig, Askjem uses a probe rod to look for compaction differences in the ground. Once he locates a spot to dig, he'll use shovels and a modified potato fork to loosen the ground. As he gets deeper, he goes in with a trowel and plastic scooper to avoid damaging possible artifacts.

Askjem has been at work making his own history of

his travels

unearthing items across the country. He's working on six books, including one about a dig he completed at Fort Pembina. He is also preparing videos for his own YouTube channel after parting ways with the Below the Plains channel, with which he was previously associated.

While his channel isn't up yet, he does share his dig finds on his Facebook page.

"I've been swamped," he said. "It's something I enjoy, though. I can't complain."