Empty campsite with dogs set off search for missing owner, Texas cops say. Body found

Authorities have found the body of a missing woman days after she wandered off from her campsite in Texas hill country, according to officials.

Tammy Snow arrived at Long’s Fishing Camp, along with her two dogs, on March 12 and picked out a spot at the campsite, the Llano County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. In just a few hours, the 57-year-old would vanish.

Long’s Fishing Camp is near Kingsland, a roughly 65-mile drive northwest of Austin.

At about 9 p.m., a group camping near Snow saw her walking along nearby County Road 321 — but she never came back, leaving her dogs and belongings behind, the sheriff’s office said.

Three days later, authorities began searching for Snow.

Deputies learned that, between 6 and 7 p.m. on the day she disappeared, Snow “drove off the roadway (CR 321) and into a heavily wooded area.” But investigators say someone gave her a ride back to her camping spot.

During the search, officials found Snow’s dogs inside her vehicle at the campsite. Investigators did not say how or when the vehicle was returned to the site, though McClatchy News has reached out for more information.

Local and county authorities scoured the area on ATVs, by helicopter and with drones, the sheriff’s office said.

On March 16, Snow’s dead body was found “in a wooded area” close to CR 321, officials said. Even with Snow located, questions still remain.

“The Llano County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers are investigating the circumstances of Tammy Snow’s death,” the sheriff’s office said.

Snow’s dogs were turned over to an animal shelter “in good condition,” officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Llano County Sheriff’s Office at 325-247-5767

