Empty boat sparks search for possible drowning victim in Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials are conducting a search and rescue operation due to a possible drowning.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said an empty boat was discovered on Sunday by a resident on Lake Lotela.

Deputies responded at 4:05 p.m., where a dive team was deployed.

The sheriff’s office is working alongside Highlands County Fire Rescue, the Avon Park Fire Department, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation.

