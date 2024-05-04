Empowering tomorrow's educators and enabling NM's future with Golden Apple Scholar program

Quality teachers are the backbone of a strong education system, and their impact ripples through generations. In New Mexico, where educational diversity mirrors the state's stunning landscapes, initiatives like the Golden Apple Foundation for Excellence in Teaching stand out as a beacon of hope for future generations, providing pathways to equitable education.

The Golden Apple Foundation for Excellence in Teaching has continuously improved a model over its 30-year history that attracts talented individuals to the teaching profession and ensures they become positive influences in their communities. This program recruits high school seniors through college sophomores in New Mexico, aspiring to be life-changing teachers in Pre-K-12th grade schools. Central to its success is recognizing the value of local teachers returning to their communities. Golden Apple Scholars, representing diverse backgrounds, undergo extensive education, training, and mentorship, fostering a sense of belonging and purpose as they prepare to teach in their communities.

One of the program's remarkable achievements is its high retention rate, with more than 80% of Scholars remaining in the profession for more than five years. This surpasses the retention rates of other teaching preparation programs, underscoring the effectiveness of investing in local talent and empowering them to make a lasting impact.

The Golden Apple Scholars program helps address the teacher shortage crisis by providing aspiring educators with paid, hands-on instruction from award-winning teachers. Over the past two years, over 300 students have applied to the program.

The Golden Apple Scholars Program does not just produce great teachers; the program also cultivates change agents who bring lived experiences and culturally relevant perspectives to the classroom. This is true right here in Southwest New Mexico, where there are 33 active Scholars, exemplifying the program's commitment to nurturing a new generation of dedicated educators.

Behind this transformative work are the generous community members, government officials, and foundations who support the Golden Apple Scholars Program. Their support not only helps the program accept more Scholars but also plays a crucial role in addressing the teacher shortage crisis by providing hands-on instruction from award-winning teachers. In the past two years alone, over 300 students have applied to the program, highlighting the growing interest and need for passionate educators in our communities. This year, Golden Apple received 409 applications, of which 98 (24%) came from Southwest New Mexico (Doña Ana, Chavez, Roosevelt, Eddy and Lea counties) – an all-time high number of applicants, demonstrating the increasing recognition of the program's impact.

As we celebrate the achievements of the Golden Apple Scholars and the invaluable support of donors, we are reminded of the power of education to shape a brighter future. By investing in programs like Golden Apple, we not only strengthen our education system but also empower individuals to make meaningful contributions to their communities, creating a ripple effect of positive change that extends far beyond the classroom walls.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Empowering tomorrow's educators with Golden Apple Scholar program