Empower women if you want better outcomes in science | Commentary

Maria Rangel, a determined first-generation college student with dreams of medical school, couldn’t help but feel behind. She watched as more privileged peers got lab internships that boosted their resumes, knowing she didn’t have the same connections and even if she landed a spot, she could not afford to take on unpaid internships. She was feeling stuck when her mentor at Breakthrough Central Texas, which supports students like her, suggested something exciting: the Women in Neuroscience (WiN) program.

Maria was awarded one of WiN’s fully paid internships, which offered invaluable lab exposure and unwavering support. “Programs like Breakthrough and WiN give first-generation students like me the confidence we need to pursue a career we’re passionate about, making the impossible seem possible,” Maria says.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, I challenge us all to support women like Maria, not just for these 31 days but for the years to come. I founded WiN and our story illustrates why lifelong support is vital.

WiN’s fundamental mission is clear: Less bias leads to better science. Research underscores that diverse groups — women and individuals of color — cultivate more innovative ideas, ultimately enhancing scientific outcomes. Yet we have less innovation and impact in neuroscience because of a high attrition rate: Women make up at least 50% of neuroscience students at predoctoral and doctoral levels but depart from the field at a disproportionately higher rate than men.

Lifelong support systems will help increase diversity in leadership. That will translate to a broader spectrum of perspectives, ideas and thoughts, which then will foster superior science, more robust treatment options and enhanced outcomes for all.

I have seen first-hand the discrimination women can face in STEM. In my own early career at IBM in the 1960s, I faced discrimination both as a woman working in STEM and as a working mother. It took 15 years to realize my value within IBM’s structure and earn a management position. Then, when my late husband Harvey battled a neurodegenerative disease, I realized similar challenges being faced by women in neuroscience.

Inspired by all of these experiences, WiN was born from this idea: Empower women in science from the start and for a lifetime.

WiN launched with just four Austin students. In 2023, we celebrated by providing 25 paid summer internships to college students pursuing a degree in neuroscience or neurology. Of those “WiNterns,” as we call them, 44% were first-generation college students. We are currently selecting students, out of 94 applicants, for the summer 2024 internships. Awardees will be notified in early April.

Our mission is paid forward through WiNterns like Sydney Tu, also a first-generation college student searching for critical experience in a lab, along with guidance on career goals. Now a junior, she's dedicated to mentoring in her Scholars Program at the University of Texas, driven to empower underrepresented STEM students. “I hope to contribute to a future where diversity and inclusion flourish in the scientific community, paving the way for groundbreaking discoveries and novel solutions to some of the most pressing neurological challenges of our time,” Sydney says.

The future envisioned for Women in Neuroscience surpasses my wildest expectations, a testament to the remarkable synergy within our team and community. Our vision extends beyond Texas, aspiring to one day reach across the nation, boosted by financial support from our Central Texas community. This support will aid in housing and transportation, as our expansion includes allied departments like psychology and educational psychology.

The future looks brighter than ever, and I want to thank the Austin community for embracing our vision. Together, we’re propelling the next generation of female neuroscientists forward, inspiring a future where limitless possibilities await every aspiring mind in our field.

