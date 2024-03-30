Emporia State Choir hosts adult Easter egg hunt

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Easter bunny visited Emporia a little early Friday night with the help of some Emporia State University (ESU) students.

The university’s choir hosted its third annual ‘Night Hunt’ at Peter Pan Park. It’s an Easter egg hunt exclusively for adults with candy as well as other prizes to support local businesses. Choir members hid 1,300 eggs around about half of the park.

While most Easter egg hunts are usually geared towards kids, ESU choir members wanted to get the older community members in on the fun.

“We’re children at heart and so I feel like everybody loves to just have fun and hunt for Easter eggs and prizes and candy,” ESU director of Choral events Joshua Donaldson said. “And I felt like there’s not a spot for those of us who are not toddler age to go and do something over Easter weekend.”

“I love that they’re doing something for all of us adults,” community member Kyrstin Fishback said. “You know, we don’t get Easter baskets anymore or we don’t get to do that stuff anymore as we grow up. But this is something that we can all just come out and have fun with.”

Donaldson told 27 News more than 200 hunters gathered eggs at the event. All of the money raised will go towards the choir’s upcoming trip to San Francisco.

