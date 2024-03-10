Employment trends in the Four States in January

KSNF/KODE — January’s unemployment rate for Kansas remains one of the lowest in the nation.

At 2.6 percent, Kansas ranks the 6th lowest, while Missouri is 20th, Oklahoma is 29th, and Arkansas is 33rd.

The national average for January was 3.7 percent.

In Missouri, the industries that saw the largest gain in jobs were private education and health services, adding just over 16,000 jobs.

Kansas added 8,500 non-farm jobs in January, mostly in the private sector.

