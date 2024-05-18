Employees can participate in hiring event to recruit immigrants, refugees

Employers in the Quad Cities can participate in a hiring event to recruit newly arrived immigrants and refugees, according to a news release.

“The Immigrant Workforce Job Fair – QC’s Best Kept Secret” will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Holiday Inn, 226 17th St., Rock Island.

Employers can register here.

The event will offer employers the opportunity to interact and recruit the new population. They will also discuss jobs available in their businesses and review the application process.

“We hope this event offers our immigrant population a glimpse of all the wonderful career opportunities our local employers have to offer,” said Grace Fitzpatrick, director of empowerment programs at World Relief. “The job fair also offers our employers a new perspective on this untapped labor pool.”

The hiring event is the second part of the series QC’s Best Kept Secret that allows employers to learn about the immigrant community living in the Quad Cities. The first informational event was held on April 18.

For additional information on the event, contact Grace Fitzpatrick, director of empowerment programs, World Relief, at 563-200-1948 or email gfitzpatrick@wr.org.

