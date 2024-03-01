Employees with Missouri sheriff’s office charged in inmate’s death

BOONVILLE, Mo. — Two Cooper County, Missouri employees face charges in the death of an inmate in the Cooper County jail.

Robyn Pfeiffer, 29, and Rachel Atherton, 34, both work for the Cooper County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson County prosecutors charged both Pfeiffer and Atherton Thursday with involuntary manslaughter.

The inmate, Brooke Bailey, died back in October.

Court documents indicate the suspects failed to provide timely medical help for the victim who told jail staff she had diabetes.

