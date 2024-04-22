Employee was working late, then he’s found dead behind building, Massachusetts cops say

The discovery of a body has sparked a homicide investigation in Massachusetts, officials said.

The employee of a business in Framingham was found dead behind a shopping center after working late the night before, according to an April 21 news release by the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

“I generally think of this area to be a very safe and good place to be, so hearing this is disturbing and kind of shocking,” Andrew Ghobrial, a frequent customer at the business told 25 News.

The investigation determined the man was 30 years old and lived in Framingham, police said, but they did not release his identity.

He had trauma to his body and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-532-5923, officials said.

Framingham is about a 20-mile drive southwest of Boston.

