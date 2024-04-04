Employee working drive-thru wounded overnight on South Side

A 20-year-old was wounded while working the drive-thru of a restaurant on the South Side, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 1 a.m., the woman was working the drive-thru at a restaurant in the 8700 block of South Lafayette Avenue when an argument ensued with a man. The man opened fire, striking the victim to the right arm, police said.

The woman was taken to UChicago Medicine in fair condition.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.