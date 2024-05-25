Employee stabbed by customer at Sacramento business

(FOX40.COM) — An employee was stabbed by a customer on Saturday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

At around 3:41 a.m., officers said they responded to a business in the 2000 block of 16th Street for reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, SPD located a man who had a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said the suspect was identified as Anthony Dwayne Smith, 54, and found near Broadway. He was arrested and booked at the local jail for alleged assault.

