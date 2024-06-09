Employee killed in apparent Lancaster County workplace accident

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man is dead after an apparent workplace accident in Lancaster County.

Lancaster City Police said first responders were called to the Holiday Inn in downtown Lancaster just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

An employee had fallen through a hole which was normally covered by a steel grate, though the grate had been temporarily removed for maintenance work.

Revival efforts were unsuccessful and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office was called.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

