Employee charged with stealing $220K from Worcester nursing home, residents

WORCESTER — An administrator for a Worcester nursing home was indicted Thursday in connection with an alleged scheme steal more than $220,000 from the home and its residents, the office of Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced Monday.

Luiza Wade, 43, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was indicted by a Worcester County grand jury on four counts of larceny over $250 from a person 60 years or older, or disabled; four counts of larceny over $1,200; two counts of forgery; one count of false entry in corporate books; and one count of tax evasion.

Campbell's office alleges that Wade deposited at least $220,000 belonging to the Donna Kay Rest Home and more than 40 of its residents into her personal bank accounts between June 2018 and May 2021.

It is further alleged that Wade forged resident signatures as part of the scheme and failed to any of the money as income on her state tax returns.

The Donna Kay Rest Home is located off Main Street at 16 Marble St.

A call to home was not immediately answered Monday.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Employee charged with stealing $220K from Worcester nursing home