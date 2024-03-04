Empire Access greatly boosts internet speed in Southern Tier. What it means for customers

Empire Access, a Prattsburgh-based cable and internet company that provides high speed fiberoptic service to thousands of residents across the Southern Tier and elsewhere, recently boosted that speed even higher.

As of Friday, residential customers will see internet speeds increase by 10 times, the company said in a news release.

Until now, residential customers were offered a maximum of 500 megabits (Mbps) per second for downloads but only 50 Mbps for uploads.

Base upload and download speeds for residential plans are now symmetrical, meaning they will deliver a maximum of 500 Megabits per second for both downloads and uploads.

The boost in speed will be provided for all new and existing residential customers at no additional cost, Empire Access said.

For an additional $15 per month, customers can also upgrade to symmetrical 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) speeds.

Symmetrical speeds also eliminate speed discrepancies and create a larger capacity to deliver data more efficiently, the company said.

"It’s a big step that not every provider makes, but implementing symmetrical speeds is a massive advancement in many of the communities we serve, especially with the bandwidth demands of modern-day internet and the rise of working from home," said Empire Access CEO Jim Baase.

Customers in Binghamton, where Empire Access expanded service in 2021, currently have 1 gigabit download and 100 Mbps upload speeds.

With the upgrade, both are now at 1 Gbps. Customers in Binghamton can expect 2 Gbps download and 500 Mbps upload speed plans to be offered in the near future, for an additional $50 fee, as part of the company's second phase transition to symmetrical speeds.

Empire Access was founded in 1896 with a single telephone line in Prattsburgh. Today, the company's service area stretches from Hornell in the west to Binghamton in the east, and serves Northern Tier Pennsylvania communities such as Sayre and Scranton. It also provides service to Rochester and Syracuse.

