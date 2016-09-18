The Complete List of 2016 Emmy Winners

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story wins Outstanding Limited Series at the 68th Emmy Awards. (Credit: ABC)

The People v. O.J. Simpson was the one to beat — and hardly anything did. The FX anthology series was the big winner at the 68th Emmy Awards, winning major awards in nine categories. Sarah Paulson, who brought the real Marcia Clark as her plus-one to this year’s ceremony, scored her first Emmy win for her role as the prosecutor on the O.J.-themed inaugural season of American Crime Story, and her co-stars Courtney B. Vance and Sterling K. Brown were also honored.

It was also a night of surprises, with Louie Anderson winning Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Baskets, and Kate McKinnon nabbing the female version of the award for her work on Saturday Night Live. Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany beat out five heavy-hitting veterans in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category.

Other big winners included Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who accepted her fifth consecutive Emmy for Veep. Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent), Regina King (American Crime), and Game of Thrones also won Emmys for the second year in a row.

Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey) and Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline) were no-shows for their trophies, but don’t worry, host Jimmy Kimmel is keeping them safe in the Lost and Found.

Here are all the winners (indicated in bold) from the 2016 Emmys:

Outstanding Drama Series

Game of Thrones (HBO) **WINNER**

The Americans (FX)

House of Cards (Netflix)

Downton Abbey (PBS)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Mr. Robot (USA)

Homeland (Showtime)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Veep (HBO) **WINNER**

Transparent (Amazon)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Modern Family (ABC)

Master of None (Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot (USA) **WINNER**

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Kyle Chandler, Bloodline (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Robin Wright, House of Cards (Netflix)

Claire Danes, Homeland (Showtime)

Taraji P. Henson, Empire (Fox)

Keri Russell, The Americans (FX)

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black (BBC America) **WINNER**

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon) **WINNER**

Aziz Ansari, Master of None (Netflix)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)

Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth (Fox)

Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO) **WINNER**

Amy Schumer, Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central)

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Laurie Metcalfe, Getting On (HBO)

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Outstanding Limited Series

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX) **WINNER**

Fargo (FX)

American Crime (ABC)

Roots (History)

The Night Manager (AMC)

Outstanding Television Movie

All the Way (HBO)

Confirmation (HBO)

Sherlock: The Abominable Bride (PBS) **WINNER**

Luther (BBC One)

A Very Murray Christmas (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Bryan Cranston, All the Way (HBO)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Abominable Bride (PBS)

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX) **WINNER**

Cuba Gooding, Jr., The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Idris Elba, Luther (BBC America)

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager (AMC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX) **WINNER**

Kirsten Dunst, Fargo (FX)

Kerry Washington, Confirmation (HBO)

Felicity Huffman, American Crime (ABC)

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill (HBO)

Lili Taylor, American Crime (ABC)