The Complete List of 2016 Emmy Winners

The People v. O.J. Simpson was the one to beat — and hardly anything did. The FX anthology series was the big winner at the 68th Emmy Awards, winning major awards in nine categories. Sarah Paulson, who brought the real Marcia Clark as her plus-one to this year’s ceremony, scored her first Emmy win for her role as the prosecutor on the O.J.-themed inaugural season of American Crime Story, and her co-stars Courtney B. Vance and Sterling K. Brown were also honored.
It was also a night of surprises, with Louie Anderson winning Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Baskets, and Kate McKinnon nabbing the female version of the award for her work on Saturday Night Live. Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany beat out five heavy-hitting veterans in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category.
Other big winners included Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who accepted her fifth consecutive Emmy for Veep. Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent), Regina King (American Crime), and Game of Thrones also won Emmys for the second year in a row.
Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey) and Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline) were no-shows for their trophies, but don’t worry, host Jimmy Kimmel is keeping them safe in the Lost and Found.
Here are all the winners (indicated in bold) from the 2016 Emmys:
Outstanding Drama Series
Game of Thrones (HBO) **WINNER**
The Americans (FX)
House of Cards (Netflix)
Downton Abbey (PBS)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Mr. Robot (USA)
Homeland (Showtime)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Veep (HBO) **WINNER**
Transparent (Amazon)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
Modern Family (ABC)
Master of None (Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot (USA) **WINNER**
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan (Showtime)
Kyle Chandler, Bloodline (Netflix)
Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Robin Wright, House of Cards (Netflix)
Claire Danes, Homeland (Showtime)
Taraji P. Henson, Empire (Fox)
Keri Russell, The Americans (FX)
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black (BBC America) **WINNER**
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon) **WINNER**
Aziz Ansari, Master of None (Netflix)
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)
William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)
Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth (Fox)
Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley (HBO)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO) **WINNER**
Amy Schumer, Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central)
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)
Laurie Metcalfe, Getting On (HBO)
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Outstanding Limited Series
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX) **WINNER**
Fargo (FX)
American Crime (ABC)
Roots (History)
The Night Manager (AMC)
Outstanding Television Movie
All the Way (HBO)
Confirmation (HBO)
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride (PBS) **WINNER**
Luther (BBC One)
A Very Murray Christmas (Netflix)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Bryan Cranston, All the Way (HBO)
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Abominable Bride (PBS)
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX) **WINNER**
Cuba Gooding, Jr., The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)
Idris Elba, Luther (BBC America)
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager (AMC)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX) **WINNER**
Kirsten Dunst, Fargo (FX)
Kerry Washington, Confirmation (HBO)
Felicity Huffman, American Crime (ABC)
Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill (HBO)
Lili Taylor, American Crime (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Louie Anderson, Baskets (FX) **WINNER**
Keegan-Michael Key, Key & Peele (Comedy Central)
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Ty Burrell, Modern Family (ABC)
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Matt Walsh, Veep (HBO)
Tony Hale, Veep (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Niecy Nash, Getting On (HBO)
Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)**WINNER**
Judith Light, Transparent (Amazon)
Gaby Hoffmann, Transparent (Amazon)
Anna Chlumsky, Veep (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline (Netflix) **WINNER**
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Michael Kelly, House of Cards (Netflix)
Jon Voight, Ray Donovan (Showtime)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey (PBS) **WINNER**
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Maura Tierney, The Affair (Showtime)
Constance Zimmer, UnREAL (Lifetime)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jesse Plemons, Fargo (FX)
Bokeem Woodbine, Fargo (FX)
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager (AMC)
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX) **WINNER**
David Schwimmer, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Melissa Leo, All the Way (HBO)
Regina King, American Crime (ABC)**WINNER**
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Hotel (FX)
Kathy Bates, American Horror Story: Hotel (FX)
Jean Smart, Fargo (FX)
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager (AMC)
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Max von Sydow, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Reg E. Cathey, House of Cards (Netflix)
Mahershala Ali, House of Cards (Netflix)
Paul Sparks, House of Cards (Netflix)
Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan (Showtime)**WINNER**
Michael J. Fox, The Good Wife (CBS)
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Bob Newhart, The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Tracy Morgan, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Larry David, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Bradley Whitford, Transparent (Amazon)
Martin Mull, Veep (HBO)
Peter Scolari, Girls (HBO) **WINNER**
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Tina Fey & Amy Poehler, Saturday Night Live **WINNER**
Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Amy Schumer, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Christine Baranski, The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Laurie Metcalf, The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Melora Hardin, Transparent (Amazon)
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Laurie Metcalf, Horace and Pete
Molly Parker, House of Cards (Netflix)
Ellen Burstyn, House of Cards (Netflix)
Allison Janney, Masters of Sex (Showtime)
Margo Martindale, The Americans (FX)**WINNER**
Carrie Preston, The Good Wife (CBS)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Crackle)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) **WINNER**
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)
Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO)
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Documentary Now! (IFC)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central)
Key & Peele (Comedy Central) **WINNER**
Portlandia (IFC)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Reality Competition Series
The Amazing Race (CBS)
The Voice (NBC) **WINNER**
Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
Top Chef (Bravo)
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Project Runway (Lifetime)
Outstanding Host for Reality Competition
Ryan Seacrest, American Idol (Fox)
Tom Bergeron, Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night (NBC)
Steve Harvey, Little Big Shots (NBC)
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway (Lifetime)
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race (Logo)**WINNER**
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Downton Abbey, “Episode 8” (Julian Fellowes)
Game of Thrones, “Battle of the Bastards” (David Benioff and D.B. Weiss) **WINNER**
Mr. Robot, “eps1.0_hellofriend.mov” (Sam Esmail)
The Americans, “Persona Non Grata” (Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg)
The Good Wife, “End” (Robert King and Michelle King)
UnREAL, “Return” (Marti Noxon and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro)
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Catastrophe, “Episode 1” (Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan)
Master of None, “Parents” (Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang) **WINNER**
Silicon Valley, “Founder Friendly” (Dan O’Keefe)
Silicon Valley, “The Uptick” (Alec Berg)
Veep, “Morning After” (David Mandel)
Veep, “Mother” (Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck)
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Fargo, “Palindrome” (Noah Hawley)
Fargo, “Loplop” (Bob DeLaurentis)
The Night Manager (David Farr)
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia” (D.V. DeVincentis) **WINNER**
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, “From the Ashes of Tragedy” (Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski)
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, “The Race Card” (Joe Robert Cole)
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo
John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid
Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping **WINNER**
Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted
Triumph’s Election Special 2016
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Michael Engler (Downton Abbey, “Episode 9”)
Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones, “Battle of the Bastards”) **WINNER**
Jack Bender (Game of Thrones, “The Door”)
Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland, “The Tradition of Hospitality”)
Steven Soderbergh (The Knick, “This Is All We Are”)
David Hollander (Ray Donovan, “Exsuscito”)
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Aziz Ansari (Master of None, “Parents”)
Mike Judge (Silicon Valley, “Founder Friendly”)
Alec Berg (Silicon Valley, “Daily Active Users”)
Jill Solloway (Transparent, “Man on the Land”) **WINNER**
David Mandel (Veep, “Kissing Your Sister”)
Chris Addison (Veep, “Morning After”)
Dale Stern (Veep, “Mother”)
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Jay Roach (All the Way)
Noah Hawley (Fargo, “Before the Law”)
Susanne Bier (The Night Manager) **WINNER**
Anthony Hemingway (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, “Manna From Heaven”)
Ryan Murphy (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, “From the Ashes of Tragedy”)
John Singleton (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, “The Race Card”)
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Louis J. Horvitz (58th Grammy Awards)
Beth McCarthy-Miller (Adele Live in New York City)
Chris Rock (Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo)
Thomas Kail and Alex Rudzinski (Grease: Live) **WINNER**
Kahlil Joseph and Beyoncé Knowles Carter (Lemonade)
Glenn Weiss (The Kennedy Center Honors)
A complete list of nominated works and individuals, including creative arts awards, are listed at the Academy website.
