    Emmy Awards 2017: Complete list of winners

    The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are here!

    Stephen Colbert hosts the 2017 Emmys, which will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday night. The star-studded ceremony will award the best in television, with NBC's "Saturday Night Live" and HBO's "Westworld" going into the night leading with 22 nominations.

    Other shows expected to bring in big wins? "BIg Little Lies," "The Crown," "Stranger Things," "The Handmaid's Tale" and "This Is Us."

    Check back here all night long as we update the list of winners from the 2017 Emmy Awards.

    Best Drama Series

    Better Call Saul
    The Crown
    The Handmaid’s Tale
    House of Cards
    Stranger Things
    This Is Us
    Westworld

    Best Comedy Series

    Atlanta
    Black-ish
    Master of None
    Modern Family
    Silicon Valley
    Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
    Veep

    Best Limited Series

    Big Little Lies
    Fargo
    Feud: Bette and Joan
    Genius
    The Night Of

    Best Actress in a Drama Series

    Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
    Claire Foy, The Crown
    Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
    Keri Russell, The Americans
    Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
    Robin Wright, House of Cards

    Best Actor in a Drama Series

    Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
    Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
    Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
    Matthew Rhys, The Americans
    Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
    Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
    Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

    Best Actress in a Comedy Series

    Pamela Adlon, Better Things
    Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
    Allison Janney, Mom
    Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
    Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
    Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

    Best Actor in a Comedy Series

    Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
    Aziz Ansari, Master of None
    Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
    Donald Glover, Atlanta
    William H. Macy, Shameless
    Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

    Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

    Carrie Coon, Fargo
    Felicity Huffman, American Crime
    Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
    Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
    Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
    Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

    Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

    Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
    Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
    Robert DeNiro, The Wizard of Lies
    Ewan McGregor, Fargo
    Geoffrey Rush, Genius
    John Turturro, The Night Of

    Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

    Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
    Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
    Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
    Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
    Thandie Newton, Westworld
    Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

    Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

    Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
    Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
    David Harbour, Stranger Things
    Michael Kelly, House of Cards

    John Lithgow, The Crown - WINNER
    Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
    Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

    Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

    Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
    Anna Chlumsky, Veep
    Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
    Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
    Judith Light, Transparent
    Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

    Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

    Louie Anderson, Baskets
    Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
    Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
    Ty Burrell, Modern Family
    Tony Hale, Veep
    Matt Walsh, Veep

    Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

    Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan
    Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
    Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan
    Regina King, American Crime
    Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
    Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

    Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

    Bill Camp, The Night Of
    Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
    Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
    David Thewlis, Fargo
    Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan
    Michael K. Williams, The Night Of

    Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

    Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale - WINNER
    Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
    Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
    Shannon Purser, Stranger Things
    Alison Wright, The Americans
    Ann Dowd, The Leftovers

    Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

    Gerald McRaney, This Is Us - WINNER
    Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
    BD Wong, Mr. Robot
    Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan
    Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us
    Denis O’Hare, This Is Us

    Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

    Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live - WINNER
    Wanda Sykes, Black-ish
    Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe
    Becky Ann Baker, Girls
    Angela Bassett, Master of None
    Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

    Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

    Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live - WINNER
    Matthew Rhys, Girls
    Riz Ahmed, Girls
    Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live
    Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live
    Hugh Laurie, Veep

    Best Reality-Competition Program

    The Amazing Race
    American Ninja Warrior
    Project Runway
    RuPaul’s Drag Race
    Top Chef
    The Voice

    Best Variety Talk Series

    Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
    Jimmy Kimmel Live
    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
    The Late Late Show With James Corden
    The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
    Real Time With Bill Maher

    Best Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

    Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party
    Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior
    Alec Baldwin, Match Game
    Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway
    RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
    W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

