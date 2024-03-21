Emmet County Sheriff’s Office investigating car stolen from airport

After reviewing video surveillance, three unknown individuals were observed in a gray-colored car of unknown make and model moving around the Pellston Regional Airport parking lot between 12:10 and 12:20 a.m. on Friday, March 15.

PELLSTON — The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that they are investigating an incident that occurred at the Pellston Regional Airport long-term parking lot.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, multiple vehicles were discovered with their gas caps open. After reviewing video surveillance footage, it was determined that a white 4-door passenger vehicle was stolen from the parking lot.

Further investigation found that three unknown individuals were observed in a gray-colored car of unknown make and model moving around the parking lot between 12:10 and 12:20 a.m. on Friday, March 15. According to investigators, it is believed that these individuals were checking gas caps to potentially locate keys left by vehicle owners in the gas cap area.

Sheriff Pete Wallin advises the public to exercise caution and avoid leaving any items unattended in the gas cap area of their vehicles. Additionally, vehicle owners are encouraged to lock their car doors and minimize the presence of personal belongings inside vehicles that are left in long-term parking areas.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vehicle security measures, such as ensuring that car doors are locked and valuable items are not left in plain sight,” Wallin said in a statement. “We urge the public to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to safeguard their property.”

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office is actively pursuing leads in this investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident or the identities of the individuals involved should contact the sheriff’s office at (231) 439-8900 or contactroadpatrol@emmetcounty.org.

Confidential tips can also be provided anonymously at Anonymous Tips Online: no-reply@forms.emmetcounty.org.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Emmet County Sheriff’s Office investigating car stolen from airport