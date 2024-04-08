Emmerdale's Ruby sparks another huge row between Cain and Caleb

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale saw Ruby spark another row between Cain and Caleb after her attempt at making peace with the Dingles backfired horribly.

Following her arrival in the village, Ruby has ruffled feathers among the Dingles as she's tried to fix her on/off relationship with Caleb. The latest was an explosive altercation at The Woolpack, which ended up with Chas Dingle injured.

The altercation left Ruby desperate to make amends after being shunned by the family, with Caleb also ordering her to leave the village.

Tonight's (April 8) double episode saw Ruby embark on an apology tour of the village, however her peace offering was met with a violent response from Cain – who made it clear that she had no place in the family.

Surprised to see Ruby in the village after Caleb's ultimatum, Nicky asked her what her plan was to right her wrongs with the Dingles, with Ruby promising to "kill them with kindness."

Ruby's initial apology tour consisted of handling out air-fryers to Caleb's family – which ended up with a vengeful Cain smashing the kitchen appliances with a hammer and urging Ruby to stay away from his family.

Cain smashed the air-fryers in the yard, leaving Lydia, Sam and Ruby watching on in horror. Despite his violent reaction Ruby remained defiant and said she'd continue trying to build bridges with the family for Caleb's sake.

"I've met a lot of people like you Cain, but I promise you've never met anybody like me," she told him.

The following day saw Ruby embark on a more ambitious plan to build bridges by gathering Caleb and the entire Dingle clan for an impromptu gathering at The Woolpack.

Despite Cain insisting that he wouldn't forgive Caleb for his affair with Tracy Robinson, the brothers were able to sit down together and appeared to be clearing the air – only for Ruby to interrupt with drunken karaoke.

The gathering ultimately descended into chaos as Ruby called the rest of the Dingle's out on their transgressions, seemingly ending any chance of her and Caleb making peace with his family.

Despite the disastrous meeting, Ruby's efforts weren't entirely in vain as her peace-making efforts saw Caleb step-up to defend her against Cain.

"I won't spend one more second on you," Caleb told his brother, before leaving with Ruby. "I've got everything I need right here... We are done. Goodbye."

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

