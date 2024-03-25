Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle takes revenge on Paddy with Liam kiss

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Mandy Dingle has taken revenge on Paddy Dingle by kissing Dr Liam Cavanagh in Emmerdale.

The couple have been on the outs ever since Paddy confessed to kissing his ex-wife Chas Dingle, though he's insisted it was a mistake that he regrets.

In Monday's (March 25) episode, Liam was trying to rally Paddy into winning back Mandy but the vet didn't seem to be up for it.

"You are going to have to be proactive, even if you stuff it up," Liam encouraged. "At least then you know you've done everything you could, or that you tried. If you love her, don't be passive. Don't let her slip away."

When Paddy took Liam's advice and asked Mandy out to the pub, she promised she'd "think about it". Paddy turned up to meet Mandy at the same time that Liam arrived for a date with Ella.

"I want us to be nice to each other, and I want us to have a good night. I'm trying my best," Paddy told Mandy.

However, the two started to argue when Mandy pointed out that it shouldn't take effort for them to have a good night. Paddy asked how they could make it feel like a fresh start.

Mandy was eyeing Liam coming out of the loo, jumped up from her table and kissed the doctor! Liam was stunned, only asking her: "Why?!"

As a shocked Liam walked away, Paddy and Mandy both sat silently staring at each other before Mandy announced it was a "fresh start, starting now".

"How do you feel? How do you feel about that?" Mandy asked.

Instead of an answer, a dejected Paddy simply got up and walked out of the Woolpack, leaving Mandy horrified at what had just happened.

Will these two get back on the right track?

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

