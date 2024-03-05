Emmerdale's Mackenzie left upset as Charity rejects him again

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd faces further heartbreak next week, as his wife Charity Dingle rejects him once again as she continues to struggle with her mental health.

Since Charity accidentally stabbed Mackenzie while she was having a night terror, she has been trying to isolate herself from her family as she worries about the prospect of inadvertently hurting somebody else that she loves.

In scenes that will air next week, Charity begins to face up to her abandonment issues after opening up about her feelings in her therapy session.

Later that evening, Charity is feeling tortured and can't handle Mack's babbling to her. When he goes upstairs, Charity slips out of the house, clearly in a state of torment.

When Mack comes back downstairs, he's confused to find that his wife has gone, before he quickly realises that he's made a mistake in not giving Charity the space that she has asked for.

After heading out to look for Charity, Mack finally finds her car broken down at the side of a country road, and he rushes to help her.

Will the couple manage to get over this major hurdle in their path, or will Charity continue to push her husband away?

Emma Atkins, who plays Charity, recently told Digital Spy that the scene in which Mackenzie finds Charity is "lovely", particularly because Mack reminds her that the place she has broken down in is "exactly the same spot where they met".

"It's a love story – I think it would be such a shame to have come all this way, built these bridges and cemented their future, despite what's happened with the stabbing, only for them to split up," she said, adding: "If they can get through this, they can get through anything."

