Emmerdale's Lisa Riley shares "devastating" family news

Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley has shared "devastating news" with her fans, as she told her Instagram followers that her aunt has passed away.

The Mandy Dingle star posted a photo of herself with her Aunty Joyce on Instagram, alongside a pair of pictures of Joyce with another family member, as she shared an emotional tribute to her aunt.

"Just when I thought my heart couldn't hurt anymore, after just losing Robin, I have had more devastating news", the actress wrote, referencing the recent death of dancer Robin Windsor, who she was paired with on Strictly Come Dancing in 2012.

She went on to explain that her "2nd Mum" and "solid hand to hold since I was born", her "gorgeous Aunty Joyce" has passed away, before outlining how close the pair have always been.

"Who came to every single show I performed in since the age of 7… Aunty Joyce, who came to every set and supported every inch of my career Aunty Joyce," Riley wrote. "Constantly held me up when Mum passed, Aunty Joyce, gave me confidence when I didn't think I could do it Aunty Joyce, let me dress up, put makeup on and sing endless songs from Annie, Aunty Joyce.

"Who I drank my last glass of wine EVER with before I became sober Aunty Joyce."

The actress added that it was Joyce who has given her the "hunger to discover all the world has to offer", before ending her tribute with a thanks to her late aunt.

"I love you, always will, but MOSTLY I thank you, for your time, endless time, when you knew I really needed it," she said. "You went to heaven on Mothers Day, can't quite believe this."

Riley received plenty of support from her followers, including her Emmerdale co-star Karen Blick (Lydia Dingle), who commented, "Oh love I'm so so sorry".

Riley previously paid tribute to her former dance partner Windsor on Instagram, sharing a collage of photos of the pair together and calling the dancer "My Bestie, My Robin, My Angel... now our forever Angel".

If you identify with the themes in this article, the NHS has resources available to help with grief counselling and other support in the UK. In the US, the CDC also has resources available for those grieving.

