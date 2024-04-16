Emmerdale's Will hides secret from Kim as new character arrives

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale kicks off a big new storyline for Will Taylor and Kim Tate next week.

Will finds himself keeping secrets from his wife after meeting up with a face from his past.

Next week's episodes open with Will and Kim trying to keep the peace at Home Farm following Billy Fletcher's decision to restart his personal training business.

As Billy has less time on his hands, Will and Kim agree that they'll help him out with his childcare commitments more often.

Shortly afterwards, Will mysteriously slips off following an unexpected phone call.

Will turns up at the hospital and knows exactly what room to enter when he recognises a familiar voice.

Newcomer Rose is chatting to the nurses, until Will pops in for a chat.

Later, when Will returns home, Kim has questions over where he has been. Will stays quiet, clearly determined to keep Rose a secret from Kim.

Last week, Emmerdale bosses announced that former Casualty and Waterloo Road star Christine Tremarco had been cast in the role of Rose.

Billed as "bolshy and boisterious", Rose has arrived in town following time away living in Benidorm.

Christine commented: "I am thrilled to be joining Emmerdale. To be working with such a wonderful cast and crew along with the brilliant writing and production team is an absolute joy. Rose is so much fun to play. She is free spirited, boisterous and totally mischievous with a steely edge and a big heart."

Emmerdale's producer Laura Shaw added: "We are massively delighted to welcome Christine Tremarco to the Emmerdale family. Christine brings a wealth of experience and talent and playing the character of Rose, a true free spirit with an exuberant outlook on life, she certainly promises to cause a real storm for some of our villagers."

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

