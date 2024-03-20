Emmerdale star Rebecca Bakes confirms Angelica's future after sentencing

Emmerdale star Rebecca Bakes has confirmed her character Angelica King's future on the soap.

Angelica recently received an eight-month custodial sentence after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, having been behind the wheel when her friend Heath died in the New Year car crash.

While Rebecca's future in the role seemed uncertain, the actress has now appeared to confirm that she will be returning in the future.

Sharing a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the soap last week, the actress replied to a few comments.

Writing in response to Cathy Hope star Gabrielle Dowling, who said it "looks like such good fun", Rebecca seemingly revealed she will be back by saying she "can’t wait to film with you again".

Another fan wrote: "Great pics! And great scenes tonight well done," to which Rebecca replied: "Charlie did amazing can’t wait to see him again."

Rebecca's on-screen mum Nicola Wheeler (Nicola King) recently shared praise for how she and co-star Gabrielle handled the tough storyline.

"Both girls were thrown into a massive storyline," she said. "For Gabby, she was playing that her brother – who obviously was her real-life brother as well – had died. So that must have been strange for them.

"And also for Rebecca. Rebecca is used to playing emotions, but usually with the way it's been portrayed, it's been one emotion here and one emotion there.

"Whereas this one, within a scene, she might have had a whole gamut of emotions to portray: you're guilty, you've got to hide it, you're trying to pretend you're okay when you're feeling awful."

Nicola added: "All of those emotions are things that Rebecca has had to deal with and I think she's done a good job."

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

