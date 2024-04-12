Emmerdale airs Rhona Goskirk's unexpected trial verdict

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Rhona Goskirk has been acquitted in her Emmerdale kidnapping trial.

It has been a tense week for Rhona as she faced the possibility of a prison sentence for her decision to briefly run away with baby Ivy.

The courtroom was the stage of an epic legal battle between Rhona and ex-husband Gus Malcolm, who'd used Rhona's embryos to impregnate his wife without his ex's permission.

Friday's (April 12) episode saw Rhona and her family face a nerve-wracking wait as the jury deliberated the kidnapping charge.

Rhona was understandably worried as the barrister admitted that she was likely facing a "minimum sentence" of two years behind bars if convicted.

Once the jury was called back in, Rhona thought she'd finally find out whether or not she was headed to prison.

However, the judge announced that the jury had been unable to reach a unanimous verdict, but would now go back into deliberations to see if a majority could agree.

During the second round of deliberations, Rhona reminded Gus that if she was sent down and he faced a similar sentence for embryo fraud, baby Ivy would likely be taken by social services.

After further deliberation, Rhona was stunned to learn that at least ten of the jurors agreed that she was not guilty of kidnapping.

Although Rhona was enormously relieved by the verdict, she cornered Gus in the court to promise their legal battle was far from over.

"Chances are, [Ivy] will be my daughter soon too, once I've fought for custody," Rhona vowed.

Will Rhona win custody of Ivy?

