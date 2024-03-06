Emmerdale to air change in Angelica, Nicola and Bob story

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale airs a change in Bob Hope's ongoing storyline next week as he reaches out to support the struggling King family.

Bob drops his vendetta against his former friends on the day of Angelica's sentencing.

In previous scenes, Bob vowed never to forgive the King family after Angelica killed his teenage son Heath in a road accident on New Year's Eve.

The B&B owner was also furious with Angelica's parents Nicola and Jimmy for their short-lived attempts to cover up the truth.

Next week, Bob surprises everyone by offering Angelica some unexpected words of consolation just before she leaves for court. Angelica is later sentenced to eight months at a Secure Children's Home in Bristol.

Nicola struggles when Angelica later calls her from the home, clearly in a state of distress. The worried mum breaks down, feeling helpless over her daughter's situation.

An emotional Nicola then heads to the B&B and apologises to Bob for everything that has happened.

The relationship between Nicola and Bob begins to thaw as they support each other in their shared grief.

Nicola Wheeler, who plays Nicola King, explained: "Bob initially comes round to give Heath's hoodie to Angel. Angel previously gave it back to him because she realised he needed it more than her.

"Now, with Angel being sent to the Secure Children's Home in Bristol and being away from her family, Bob's attitude is that Angel deserves it more. He understands that it was just a horrible accident and being angry with people didn't help.

"Nicola and Jimmy also realise that they can't keep blaming the authorities. There was a horrible accident and there needs to be consequences, and their daughter is paying the price but Heath has paid the biggest price with his life.

"I think Bob coming back with the hoodie is a turning point. Nicola also goes to see Bob later in the same episode to say that she wants to be friends again. She hates that they've been hating each other so much.

"There's an understanding that they both blame themselves. With everything that they've been going through, they haven't been able to share because they've just been angry with each other."

Discussing the recent feud, Nicola laughed: "With Nicola and Bob, Nicola is usually being scathing towards him anyway! They're normally playing these sorts of scenes together but it's more on a comedy level.

"Nicola's scathing comments are usually said with a slight tongue in cheek. There's a slight humour with what she does. Not everyone laughs at her humour, especially if they're the target of it, but she's always saying things to get a rise out of people.

"This time there have been bad tempers and Bob has genuinely hated Nicola at times, which is a horrible feeling. It doesn't make you live a nice life when someone you thought was your friend hates you that much."

Emmerdale airs the Nicola and Bob scenes on Wednesday, March 13 and Thursday, March 14.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

