Emmanuel Macron pictured in emphatic celebration as France lift World Cup in Russia

Emmanuel Macron celebrated France's victory over Croatia in the World Cup final with his own animated display of patriotism.

The French president was seen wildly gesticulating from the VIP area in the stands next to a more subdued Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader, and Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, Croatia's president.

Before embracing the players after the final whistle - and opting to kiss 19-year-old goalscorer Kylian Mbappé on the head - Mr Macron was pictured pumping his fists in the air as he looked down on the packed Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

As his team collected the cup on the pitch he joined Mr Putin and Mrs Grabar-Kitarović in handing out the winners and runners-up medals.

Before the game Mr Putin said he told France's leader at a bilateral meeting that it's about time for Russia and France to "get over" the difficulties straining their relations.

Mr Macron kissed Kylian Mbappé on the head before France were presented with the cup

Mr Putin met on Sunday in Moscow with French President Emmanuel Macron. Mr Macron's office said he wanted to make Europe's voice heard after last week's contentious Nato summit and before Putin's summit with US President Donald Trump.

In the run-up to his election in 2017, Mr Macron accused the Kremlin of election meddling, saying that servers belonging to his campaign were hacked by a group likely to be associated with Russia.