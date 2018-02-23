    Emily Ratajkowski Marries Sebastian Bear-McClard In Surprise City Hall Ceremony

    Carly Ledbetter

    Emily Ratajkowski is a married woman! 

    The 26-year-old model announced on Instagram Friday that she had married her boyfriend, producer and actor Sebastian Bear-McClard. A rep confirmed the nuptials with HuffPost.

    Ratajkowski used Instagram stories to reveal her news, telling shocked fans, “Soooo ... I have a surprise ... I got married today” over three pictures from the wedding. Instagram celebrity The Fat Jewish also attended the ceremony. 

    (Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram)
    (Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram)
    (Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram)

    Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard have been dating for a few weeks. 

    The model also uploaded a picture of the two to Instagram Friday afternoon, captioning it “ny” with emojis of two diamond rings. 

    Before marrying Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski dated Jeff Magid for about three years.

    Congratulations to the happy couple! 

