Emily Ratajkowski Marries Sebastian Bear-McClard In Surprise City Hall Ceremony

Emily Ratajkowski is a married woman!
The 26-year-old model announced on Instagram Friday that she had married her boyfriend, producer and actor Sebastian Bear-McClard. A rep confirmed the nuptials with HuffPost.
Ratajkowski used Instagram stories to reveal her news, telling shocked fans, “Soooo ... I have a surprise ... I got married today” over three pictures from the wedding. Instagram celebrity The Fat Jewish also attended the ceremony.
Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard have been dating for a few weeks.
The model also uploaded a picture of the two to Instagram Friday afternoon, captioning it “ny” with emojis of two diamond rings.
Before marrying Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski dated Jeff Magid for about three years.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.