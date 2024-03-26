Emily O'Brien, of Grand Forks, announces bid for re-election to North Dakota House

Mar. 25—GRAND FORKS — An incumbent lawmaker from Grand Forks has declared her intent to run again for the state House of Representatives.

Emily O'Brien, a Republican who represents District 42, made the announcement to the Herald Monday morning, March 25.

"The residents of District 42 are instrumental in Grand Forks' current and future prosperity," O'Brien said in a statement. "I am determined to keep representing our airmen, college students and residents who are at the forefront of our future economy."

She works as the chief operation officer for Bioscience Association of North Dakota and serves on a number of local boards. She has been a member of the House of Representatives since 2016.

In the release sent to the Herald, O'Brien outlined her work during past legislative sessions, including service on the Human Resources Division of the House Appropriations Committee.

Her release said "she diligently worked on the appropriations for the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Indian Affairs Commission, Veterans Home, Veterans Affairs, Department of Environmental Quality and others."

During the interim legislative session, O'Brien serves as the chair of the Legislative Audit and Fiscal Review Committee, while also serving on six other interim committees: Budget Section, Government Finance, Health Care Committee, Health Services, Legislative Management, and Legislative Procedures and Arrangements. Additionally, O'Brien serves on two procedural committees: Rules and Committees.

She also was appointed by House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, to the North Dakota Lottery Advisory Commission, Higher Education Grant Review Committee and the National Conference of Insurance Legislators. She was appointed by Gov. Doug Burgum to the Workforce Development Council.

O'Brien is a four-time Greater North Dakota Chamber Champion, a recognition for those who are considered pro-business leaders. In 2023, she was one of eight legislators recognized for bipartisanship by the Greater North Dakota Chamber.

"Working towards the best possible solutions versus seeking only party endorsement is the most productive way to get things accomplished," O'Brien said.

District 42 generally includes far western Grand Forks, on the west side of I-29, along with a strip of land that reaches to Grand Forks Air Force Base. It also includes a thumb-like area that juts eastward into Grand Forks, between DeMers Avenue and Gateway Drive.

District 42 Republicans will hold their endorsing convention on Thursday, March 28.