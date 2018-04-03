Emily Blunt and Gillian Anderson favourites to play James Bond as odds slashed on female 007 agent

The world could be about to get its first female Bond, as Cillian Murphy and James Norton have been overtaken by “any” actress.

Bookmakers slashed the odds of the next person to play the 007 agent being female from 33/1 to 12/1 following a surge of bets on Tuesday morning.

Mary Poppins star Emily Blunt has had her odds cut from 250/1 to 50/1 to play the iconic British spy with Gillian Anderson’s name also being bandied about.

Oddschecker spokesperson Callum Wilson said: “Despite male actors dominating since its inception, we’ve finally seen a trend that is going towards a female taking up the coveted role.

Rumoured: Gillian Anderson's name has been thrown into the ring (PA) More

“Any female actor to be the next Bond now has more chance than both of the heavy linked Cillian Murphy and Tom Hiddleston, and is trending to become even more popular than the likes of Idris Elba and Tom Hardy.”

McMafia star James Norton is the current favourite to take over the reins from current incarnation Daniel Craig with odds of 3/1. He is followed by Tom Hardy, also at 3/1, and Jack Huston at 6/1.

Norton previously shut down talk of taking on Bond, telling fans to “keep you money in your pockets”.

Speaking to Radio Times in December he said: “It’s really humbling and flattering, but to have my name [talked up for Bond] next to the likes of Tom Hardy and Michael Fassbender is just mad.

“If you’re thinking of putting a bet on me, keep your money in your pocket.”

Peaky Blinders star Murphy recently had his odds slashed from 33/1 to 12/1 after it was reported Danny Boyle will direct Carig’s final outing as Bond. The pair previously collaborated on 28 Days Later and Sunshine.

Craig confirmed his return to the role after months of speculation. The actor has enjoyed four outings as the British spy in Skyfall, Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace and Spectre.

Announcing the news on US chat show The Late Show, he told host Stephen Colbert: “I just want to go out on a high note, and I can't wait.”

The as-of-yet untitled 25th film is set for release in November 2019.