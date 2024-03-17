Emeryville high student sues for alleged sexual abuse by school security guard

(KRON) — A lawsuit has been filed against the Emery Unified School District alleging sexual abuse of a 16-year-old by her school’s security guard. The victim reached out to a school employee after concerns about being pregnant from the alleged sexual abuse, the complaint filed on Thursday said.

According to the lawsuit, Daniel Parham, 21, allegedly began isolating the 16-year-old victim at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year behind closed doors. The abuse allegedly occurred on school grounds three times in three different rooms from October to November 2023.

There has also been alleged sexual misconduct with other students. According to the complaint, Parham was seen inappropriately touching one or more female students and frequently groping them on school grounds.

According to the complaint, the employee the victim reached out to told the plaintiff that another female student had previously notified him of Parham sexually abusing them as well.

emeryville-ComplaintDownload

The lawsuit said that employees at Emery High School in Emeryville are accused of having failed to discipline or supervise Parham despite being aware of his previous alleged sexual misconduct with other students.

Parham, a 21-year-old Oakland resident, is also listed as a former aquatics instructor in the district. Parham was arrested in November of 2023 by the Alameda Police Department and charged with the statutory rape and sexual assault of the 16-year-old girl on school grounds.

