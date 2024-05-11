Emerson Expressway’s southbound detour continues, nightly diversions extend until May 13

Commuters in Jacksonville are advised of a significant roadwork update as the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) initiates a full directional detour of the southbound lanes of Emerson Expressway starting Friday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m.

The detour is expected to remain in place until Monday, May 13, at 6:30 a.m. as part of the ongoing resurfacing project on the Emerson Expressway (State Road 228A).

While the northbound lanes of the Emerson Expressway will remain accessible during the day, nightly detours for both southbound and northbound traffic will continue to be enforced, ensuring the safety of motorists, pedestrians, and construction crews.

Key closures and detours include:

Southbound Full Directional Detour:

A continuous detour of southbound Emerson Expressway began on May 10 at 6:30 p.m. and is slated to conclude by May 13 at 6:30 a.m.

The roadway will reopen once the concrete reaches the required strength, and all safety inspections are performed.

Nightly Southbound and Northbound Detours:

Nightly detours from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. will persist on Emerson Expressway between Emerson Street and Atlantic Boulevard until May 10.

Detour Routes:

Northbound: Traffic will divert east onto Beach Boulevard, then north onto University Boulevard, and the Hart Bridge Expressway toward Atlantic Boulevard and Downtown.

Southbound: Traffic will follow a route from Hart Bridge Expressway, exiting south onto University Boulevard, then west onto Beach Boulevard, and south onto Taunton Road to access the Emerson Expressway south on-ramp.

The construction, managed by De Moya Highway Infrastructure under a $10.3 million project, encompasses various roadway enhancements such as milling and resurfacing, shoulder treatments, drainage improvements, and guardrail work. Completion is projected for fall 2024, contingent upon weather conditions and unforeseen circumstances.

Motorists are encouraged to explore alternate routes and allocate additional travel time during the construction period. For up-to-date information on lane closures and roadwork, follow FDOT District 2 on social media or visit nflroads.com. Real-time traffic alerts are available on www.FL511.com and the FL511 app.

