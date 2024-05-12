Emeril Lagasse talks about how Fall River will influence his new restaurant: Top stories

As we kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was.

Top stories this past week included:

Early last week, Steward Health Care, operator of the third largest hospital system in Massachusetts, and one of the state's largest employers, declared bankruptcy. Some Steward employees encountered payroll issues due to a banking error, but were promised a resolution in 24 hours. Here are a few takeaways from the main bankruptcy filing.

A jury found 40-year-old Nelson Coelho guilty of first-degree felony murder in the 2021 shooting of convenience store owner Lal Kishor Mahaseth on Tuesday. He was sentenced to life without possibility of parole for the murder. The jury also found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and possessing a firearm without a license in the fatal shooting of the Fall River convenience store owner.

The 12th International Portuguese Music Awards were held last weekend at the Providence Performing Arts Center. This year, Noa Rangel, of Portugal, who at just 15 years old is a rising star, took home the Song of the Year trophy. Here are the highlights from this year's IPMAs.

These were the most read stories of the week on HeraldNews.com:

Emeril Lagasse talks about how his tour of Fall River will play into in his new restaurant

Recalling his recent trip to the SouthCoast in April, renowned celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse said, "My wife said that I've never had a bigger smile on my face. ... I was truly home."

Lagasse, whose hometown is Fall River, was back home seeking inspiration for his new Portuguese restaurant that he plans to open in New Orleans.

He's been all over the world, but he's never forgotten where he came from.

Chef Emeril Lagasse, right, and his son E.J. Lagasse are collaborating on a new Portuguese restaurant set to open in New Orleans by the fall, 34 Restaurant & Bar.

Lagasse spoke with The Herald News about his recent visit, reflected on his Fall River memories, and talked about his plans for his new restaurant.

'I was truly home': Emeril Lagasse talks about how his tour of Fall River will play into in his new restaurant

Tony Cordeiro aims to take 'the darkness' out of downtown Fall River with new apartments

Tony Cordeiro, developer and local businessman, has plans for a new project: The Lofts at Hartwell Street.

The new construction at 60 Hartwell St., where the former Thomas Alva Edison Building once stood, near the entrance off Interstate 195 leading into downtown, will feature two new six-story buildings with 102 market-rate apartments.

An architectural rendering of the Lofts at Hartwell Street, the newest market-rate housing development being planned by Cordeiro Properties in Fall River.

Cordeiro talked about the project, as well as his vision for downtown Fall River and its future economic development.

Real estate: Tony Cordeiro aims to take 'the darkness' out of downtown Fall River with new apartments

Westport officials hope to fix East Beach Road soon, as seasonal R/V residents arrive

With Westport's East Beach Road still damaged from winter storms, the Board of Selectmen approved funds for road repairs this past week.

Town Administrator Jim Hartnett said he hopes this will result in a fixed road sometime next month.

He said officials were "hoping to get the paving completed within the next 4-6 weeks depending on bidding and contractor schedules."

A man rides his bicycle over a rough section of East Beach Road in Westport, which was torn up during a storm in January.

Here's what was approved, and what work is planned.

Road work: Westport officials hope to fix East Beach Road soon, as seasonal R/V residents arrive.

New Fall River food truck serving up array of 'kravable' poutine

In search of a savory treat?

Head over to Bedford Street.

Krave Poutinerie had its grand opening this weekend, serving up the Canadian delicacy at the VFW parking lot, 486 Bedford St.

Crispy french fries are topped with cheese curds and homemade gravy, and Krave will be offering creative spins on the original recipe too.

Owner Shelley Ring with Buffalo chicken Poutine at the Krave Poutinerie at 486 Bedford St. in Fall River on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Here's what's on the menu.

New food truck: New Fall River food truck serving up array of 'kravable' poutine

An unexpected call led to this Durfee graduate getting drafted by a pro baseball team

While sheltered at Nichols College in Dudley during the winter months, Josh Boria received an unexpected phone call.

The 2023 Durfee graduate took the call from his native homeland in Puerto Rico from his old coach, who relayed to him that he was eligible to get drafted for pro baseball.

Former Durfee baseball player and Cocoteros de Loiza battter Josh Boria swings at a pitch during a Double A baseball game in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Now, the former Herald News All-Scholastic athlete is living out a childhood dream, playing for the Cocoteros de Loiza team.

Dream come true: An unexpected call led to this Durfee graduate getting drafted by a pro baseball team

Herald News/Taunton Daily Gazette copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at kfontes@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Herald News top stories: Emeril Lagasse remembers Fall River roots