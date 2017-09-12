    Emergency Supply Kit - What You Need

    An emergency or disaster can occur at any moment. To ensure that your basic needs are met in this time of crisis, an emergency supply kit can make a major difference.

    More information on preparing for a disaster or an emergency can be found on at the Red Cross and the CDC.

    Here's what you need to include:

    Water

    • One gallon per person, per day. (If possible have a 3-day supply for an evacuation and a 2-week supply for home use.) 
    • One gallon of water per person per day for cooking and personal hygiene is important as well.
    • Include water for your pets as well.

    Food

    • Select items that are non-perishable and easy to prepare. (If possible have a 3-day supply for an evacuation and a 2-week supply for home use.)
    • Be sure to include foods needed for babies and the elderly.
    • Manual can opener
    • Utensils to prep and serve meals - get a detailed list of emergency food supply suggestions and ideas here

    Tools & Supplies

    • Flashlight
    • Battery-powered or hand-crank radio
    • Extra batteries
    • Multi-purpose tool (which can be used as a knife, file, pliers, and screwdriver)
    • Cell phone with chargers

    Personal Care Items

    • Sanitation and personal hygiene items like soap, toothbrush & toothpaste, baby wipes
    • Well-stocked first aid kit
    • 7-day supply of medications
    • Emergency blanket

    Documents

    • Make copies of important documents such as insurance cards, immunization records, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies

    Also Good to Have in Your Kit

    • Extra cash
    • Maps of the area
    • Extra set of car keys and house keys
    • Whistle
    • Waterproof matches
    • Outdoor extension cords
    • Rope
    • Tarp
    • Duct tape
    • Gloves
    • Sunscreen
    • Bug repellent
    • Extra toilet paper
    • Antibacterial soap and hand sanitizer