Emergency Supply Kit - What You Need

An emergency or disaster can occur at any moment. To ensure that your basic needs are met in this time of crisis, an emergency supply kit can make a major difference.

More information on preparing for a disaster or an emergency can be found on at the Red Cross and the CDC.

Here's what you need to include:

Water

One gallon per person, per day. (If possible have a 3-day supply for an evacuation and a 2-week supply for home use.)

One gallon of water per person per day for cooking and personal hygiene is important as well.

Include water for your pets as well.

Food

Select items that are non-perishable and easy to prepare. (If possible have a 3-day supply for an evacuation and a 2-week supply for home use.)

Be sure to include foods needed for babies and the elderly.

Manual can opener

Utensils to prep and serve meals - get a detailed list of emergency food supply suggestions and ideas here

Tools & Supplies

Flashlight

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Extra batteries

Multi-purpose tool (which can be used as a knife, file, pliers, and screwdriver)

Cell phone with chargers

Personal Care Items

Sanitation and personal hygiene items like soap, toothbrush & toothpaste, baby wipes

Well-stocked first aid kit

7-day supply of medications

Emergency blanket

Documents

Make copies of important documents such as insurance cards, immunization records, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies

Also Good to Have in Your Kit