Emergency response teams conduct water rescues in Fort Scott

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Water rescues kept emergency personnel from several agencies busy – earlier today.

As of earlier this evening – city officials confirmed to us a total of five people had to be rescued throughout today.

Officials say two of those five live in what is known as the “Belltown” neighborhood – which is just south of Highway 54 and north of Humbolt Street – near 215th Street.

Fort Scott Fire Chief Dave Bruner says his department had some help from neighboring water rescue groups.

“Once we were working on those, we actually called two other departments, Vernon County Water Rescue and the Pittsburg Fire Department to assist us with any other emergencies that could arise while we were doing that. While we did have them there, we did check in areas north of town that has some residential areas – that had some residents in that area – to make sure that they were ok and inform them on what was going on,” said Dave Bruner, Fort Scott Fire Chief.

Officials say no injuries have been reported.

