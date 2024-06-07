Emergency repairs to shut down interstate ramps Friday

Jun. 6—Three interstate ramps in the area will be closed on Friday for emergency repairs to asphalt.

The ramps are located along Interstate 29, Interstate 229 and U.S. Route 71 in Andrew County. Contractors from Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will intermittently close the following ramps beginning at 7 a.m.:

— Northbound I-229 to Southbound I-29

— Southbound I-29 to Northbound U.S. Route 71

— Southbound U.S. Route 71 to Southbound I-29

All work is weather-permitting.