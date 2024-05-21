Emergency radio traffic from Watertown Twp. hit and run deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As emergency first responders began arriving at the scene of a fatal hit and run crash Saturday, dispatchers in Clinton County began dispatching all available units to the area.

One of the first responding officers reported to dispatch there were three dead at the scene.

It was later determined two people were declared dead at the scene — Johnathan Esch, 30, and Daniel Harris, 42. A 38-year-old woman is in the hospital in critical condition, the Clinton County Sheriff Department reported Monday afternoon in a Facebook post.

The first call on the crash reported multiple people had been hurt and were not moving.

Shortly after this radio traffic, Clinton County Dispatch put out the following:

As emergency first responders were rushing to the scene, dispatch put out a description of the possible vehicle involved — a gray SUV northbound on Wacousta Rd.

Moments after the notice of the gray vehicle was broadcast, officers ran a plate. They declared they had taken Ashley Marie Monroe, 35, into custody.

During an arraignment Monday afternoon, Prosecutors said Monroe had a blood alcohol level over .18 — exceeding the minimum blood alcohol level for being legally “super drunk” under Michigan law. They told 65-A District Court Judge Michael Clarizio a pint bottle of Crown Royal had been found in her purse and the vehicle she was driving had front end damage consistent with a crash. Prosecutors said the car also had blood and other tissue on it.

Clarizio set Monroe’s bond at $1 million. She’s the mother of four, a defense attorney representing her Monday afternoon said, and pregnant.

While law enforcement was dealing with Monroe, they and emergency first responders were also busy at the scene of the crash

Officers from the northern portion of Clinton County also responded.

A call for mutual assistance from Eaton County emergency crews was also sent out, and responded to.

