Emergency radio traffic from early Memorial Day morning shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Emergency radio traffic from a multi-victim shooting early Memorial Day morning reveals a chaotic scene with victims are three separate locations.
Law enforcement from Clinton County, East Lansing Police Department and Ingham County Sheriff Department’s Delhi patrol were part of the response with Lansing Police Department.
The audio, from the Broadcastify archives, reveals officers were dispatched originally to Marketplace Apartments on Cedar St. for a person shot in the foot.
As more emergency crews responded to the scene more victims were found in the parking lot of Lansing Brewing Company and Lansing Shuffle.
In one instance, a Lansing Police Officer placed a 16-year-old gunshot victim in the backseat of his patrol vehicle and transported him to a waiting Lansing Fire Department ambulance.
Transmissions also indicate one person was shot in the head.
At least one victim reportedly transported himself to Sparrow Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, the archive reveals.
Lansing Police Department reported in a news release seven people were shot. A 17-year-old male died at the hospital and another victim is in critical condition at the hospital. All of the gunshot victims were between 15 and 20 years old, Lansing Police say.
The teen’s death is Lansing’s 8th homicide since April 10. His death is the 6th gun-related homicide of the year.
Homicides in Lansing 2024
April 10: Christopher Stipanuk, 43, was shot in the leg in the 400 block of N. Sycamore. He died on April 16. A 37-year-old man was charged.
April 18: Jason McKenzie, 50, and Christine Cambric, 53, were shot in a home in the 500 block of Woodrow Ave. Dennis Whaley, 51, has been charged in their deaths.
April 26: Aaron Johnson-Bey, 22, was shot in the 3100 block of Turner St. He died at the hospital. A person of interest was arrested.
May 4: Jaquez Moye-Young, 14, was shot in the 1400 block of W. Oakland Ave. He died at a hospital.
May 12: Zaccari Taylor, 25, was beaten and strangled in the 2100 block of Georgetown Blvd. His body was transported to the 1400 block of W. Malcolm X St. and dismembered. Marcus Lee Hayes, 35, and Leonard Felton Hayes, 42, have been charged with his death. Terrance Jones, 37, has been charged in the dismemberment.
May 23: Cynthia Marek, 65, was stabbed. She was transported to a local hospital where she died. Brandon Labrie, 42, has been charged with the fatal stabbing.
May 27: A 17-year-old was shot and killed in the 300 block of River Front Drive, near the Lansing Shuffle. Seven others were injured. All the victims were between the ages of 15 and 20.
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.