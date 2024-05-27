Emergency radio traffic from early Memorial Day morning shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Emergency radio traffic from a multi-victim shooting early Memorial Day morning reveals a chaotic scene with victims are three separate locations.

Law enforcement from Clinton County, East Lansing Police Department and Ingham County Sheriff Department’s Delhi patrol were part of the response with Lansing Police Department.

The audio, from the Broadcastify archives, reveals officers were dispatched originally to Marketplace Apartments on Cedar St. for a person shot in the foot.

As more emergency crews responded to the scene more victims were found in the parking lot of Lansing Brewing Company and Lansing Shuffle.

Lansing Police respond to an early morning shooting in downtown Lansing. The shooting left 6 injured and one dead. (WLNS)

In one instance, a Lansing Police Officer placed a 16-year-old gunshot victim in the backseat of his patrol vehicle and transported him to a waiting Lansing Fire Department ambulance.

Transmissions also indicate one person was shot in the head.

At least one victim reportedly transported himself to Sparrow Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, the archive reveals.

Lansing Police Department reported in a news release seven people were shot. A 17-year-old male died at the hospital and another victim is in critical condition at the hospital. All of the gunshot victims were between 15 and 20 years old, Lansing Police say.

The teen’s death is Lansing’s 8th homicide since April 10. His death is the 6th gun-related homicide of the year.

Homicides in Lansing 2024

